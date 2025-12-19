NFL Issues Big Fine to Puka Nacua Over His Comments About Refs
The NFL has fined Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua $25,000 for his comments about officiating, Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
Nacua got himself into hot water this past week after openly criticizing the league’s officials in a viral livestream with Adin Ross and N3on. The Rams star claimed that NFL refs were making questionable calls in order to be on TV.
“The refs are the worst,” Nacua said on the stream. “... Some of the rules aren't ... These guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don't think he's texting his friends in the group chat like, 'Yo, you guys just saw me on Sunday Night Football. That wasn't PI, but I called it.'”
Ahead of Thursday’s game, Nacua also apologized for mimicking Ross in a touchdown celebration that was “anti-semitic in nature” during the livestream and telling Ross and N3on that he would perform it in a game. The league released a statement after Nacua’s apology:
“The NFL strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual. The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight. Hatred has no place in our sport or society.”
Following the Rams' overtime loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night, Nacua posted and then deleted a tweet that again took a shot at the refs. “Can you say i was wrong,” Nacua wrote. “Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol.”
Nacua expressed remorse for his actions in his postgame presser shortly afterward, telling reporters that he posted the tweet in “a moment of frustration.”
Nacua, who is playing in his third year with the Rams, is coming off his biggest game of the 2025 season in which he hauled in 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns, despite the loss to the Seahawks. Up next for the 11-4 Rams is a clash against the Falcons on Dec. 29.