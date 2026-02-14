MSU Sets Visits with Twin Brothers, 2027 EDGE Prospects

Michigan State is continuing to line up visitors for this upcoming spring.

Two of the latest players to add to the list is 2027 EDGE defenders Griffin Benke and Cooper Benke. Both of them announced on social media Friday morning that he would be visiting MSU from April 6-7, which lines up with the beginning of the Spartans' fourth week of spring ball out of five.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both of these Benke brothers play for Highlands High School, located in Fort Thomas, Ky. Griffin received an offer from Michigan State last Friday, Feb. 6, while Cooper has not just received an offer from MSU just yet.

The Spartans, with the recruitment presumably led by defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III , seem to be entering into this recruitment early. MSU is the only Power Four team to offer Griffin so far, and that would also be the case for Cooper. Both brothers did take a visit to Purdue a few weeks back, though.

More on the Benke Brothers, Recruiting Outlook

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Even though neither recruit has gotten a star rating just yet, that doesn't mean they don't have promise. It's relatively common for FBS or Power Four recruits this early in the yearly cycle to not have official ratings yet.

This past season, as a junior, Griffin claimed 39 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, and seven sacks. His size, listed at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, already makes him an intriguing prospect. As for Cooper, he is listed at an inch shorter, at 6-foot-5, but is up at 250 pounds. He claimed 50 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback pressures, and five sacks during his junior season.

Turning on the film, the size of both of them stands out. Griffin's size is a bit more intimidating, but Cooper seems just a bit more polished by a hair. But for both of them, that size can become pretty dangerous to opponents if harnessed, and I'd expect that it will be enough to get both of these twin brothers into mid-to-high three-star range. If the Spartans are the only power conference team still interested down the line, it would be a little bit surprising.

Finding and making these twin brothers quickly and prioritizing them is a win for this staff. High school recruiting is the time to project and look at someone's potential. Michigan State is getting itself into the race for not one, but two players here who have lots of it.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

