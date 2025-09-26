Spartans’ Strength Advantage Could Be Key in Upcoming Matchup
After a tough loss to USC, Michigan State University is looking to bounce back against Nebraska. To start, Nebraska just came off a tougher loss versus Michigan, losing 27-30 at home.
The most significant flaws during the MSU game were their pass defense. Against elite quarterbacks with weapons, MSU has struggled to contain the pass. MSU's run defense thus far has been solid, with players like Jordan Hall dominating in terms of tackling.
MSU's pass rush hasn't been the greatest either, as MSU opponents usually get a lot of time in the pocket before they have to throw, creating numerous offensive opportunities.
Nebraska, similar to MSU, struggles to put together defensive stops. Against Michigan, Nebraska couldn't stop the run at all. This, in turn, caused them to overload on the rush to help, giving Bryce Underwood a lot of favorable matchups in the passing game.
The Defensive Strength
Michigan State's one defensive strength in run stoppage will come in handy and be very useful against teams like Nebraska, Iowa, and Michigan, which all have great running backs. Specifically, MSU's next game is against Nebraska, which has a great running back in Emmett Johnson.
Michigan was able to bottle him up, forcing Dylan Raiola to pass the ball a lot. Even though he was successful, it still made their offense one-dimensional, relying solely on the pass.
If Michigan State can bottle up Johnson, they can isolate Nebraska's offense to passing. They have a chance to slow down the scoring.
On the offensive side, Michigan State has been thriving in all aspects this year so far. Specifically, Nebraska's run defense did not look good against Michigan, and coach Jonathan Smith should look to exploit that.
If MSU's run game can get going, Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh should have no trouble linking up and having a good match. Chiles's throwing this year has been such a significant improvement from last year. MSU has become one of the best passing teams in the Big Ten, and they will look to exploit that against Nebraska.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Michigan States Strengths when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.