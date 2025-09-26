Spartan Nation

Spartans’ Strength Advantage Could Be Key in Upcoming Matchup

In the following games for MSU, they have a few strengths that can help them win major games in their schedule.

Michael Woodworth

Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith claps while looking on during the second overtime in the game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith claps while looking on during the second overtime in the game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After a tough loss to USC, Michigan State University is looking to bounce back against Nebraska. To start, Nebraska just came off a tougher loss versus Michigan, losing 27-30 at home.

The most significant flaws during the MSU game were their pass defense. Against elite quarterbacks with weapons, MSU has struggled to contain the pass. MSU's run defense thus far has been solid, with players like Jordan Hall dominating in terms of tackling.

MSU's pass rush hasn't been the greatest either, as MSU opponents usually get a lot of time in the pocket before they have to throw, creating numerous offensive opportunities.

Nebraska, similar to MSU, struggles to put together defensive stops. Against Michigan, Nebraska couldn't stop the run at all. This, in turn, caused them to overload on the rush to help, giving Bryce Underwood a lot of favorable matchups in the passing game.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) records a video to celebrate 63-3 win over Central Michigan as he exits the field at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Defensive Strength

Michigan State's one defensive strength in run stoppage will come in handy and be very useful against teams like Nebraska, Iowa, and Michigan, which all have great running backs. Specifically, MSU's next game is against Nebraska, which has a great running back in Emmett Johnson.

Michigan was able to bottle him up, forcing Dylan Raiola to pass the ball a lot. Even though he was successful, it still made their offense one-dimensional, relying solely on the pass.

MS
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) calls a play before the snap during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If Michigan State can bottle up Johnson, they can isolate Nebraska's offense to passing. They have a chance to slow down the scoring.

On the offensive side, Michigan State has been thriving in all aspects this year so far. Specifically, Nebraska's run defense did not look good against Michigan, and coach Jonathan Smith should look to exploit that.

Michigan State's Nick Marsh catches a pass while warming up before the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If MSU's run game can get going, Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh should have no trouble linking up and having a good match. Chiles's throwing this year has been such a significant improvement from last year. MSU has become one of the best passing teams in the Big Ten, and they will look to exploit that against Nebraska.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Michigan States Strengths when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Michael Woodworth
MICHAEL WOODWORTH

Michael Woodworth attends Michigan State University. A multiple-sport athlete in high school, Woodworth developed a deep love for sports and sharing that with others. His hobbies include golf and fishing.