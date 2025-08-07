2025 Nebraska Football Unit Preview: Running Backs
After a 2024 season filled with confusion and frustration from fans and coaches alike, head coach Matt Rhule finally decided enough was enough.
The offensive inconsistency, particularly on the ground, was a recurring issue that stifled rhythm, limited scoring potential, and muddied Nebraska’s overall identity. Under former offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, now transitioning to tight ends coach, the Huskers failed to establish a reliable ground game or to identify a clear lead back. That uncertainty lingered deep into the season, until a critical shift in November changed everything.
With Dana Holgorsen stepping in as offensive coordinator for the final three games of 2024, Nebraska’s rushing attack experienced immediate improvement. The Huskers jumped from averaging 130.6 rushing yards per game (96th nationally) to 150.3, climbing 33 spots to 63rd. The increased efficiency added balance and gave fans a glimpse of what this offense might become with the right structure in place. Now, with a full offseason under Holgorsen’s guidance, the Huskers enter 2025 with momentum and a much clearer direction.
At the center of that clarity is junior Emmett Johnson, who solidified himself as the starter during the back half of last season. His breakout campaign saw him lead Nebraska in all-purpose yards, flashing as both a runner and receiver. His performance against Wisconsin, where to totaled 113 rushing yards and 85 receiving, was a statement game, showcasing his ability to take over when given the opportunity. Johnson’s post-snap vision and ability to churn out yards after contact make him a natural feature back. He’ll be the focal point in 2025, not just on handoffs, but as a trusted weapon in space.
Behind him, competition is ongoing, and intriguing.
Sophomore Kwinten Ives entered the spring as the presumed No. 2, thanks to his speed, burst, and promise as a return man. He appeared in several games last year and scored his first touchdown in the Pinstripe Bowl. But a hamstring injury early in fall camp opened the door for true freshman Isaiah Mozee to make a move. A former wide receiver turned running back, Mozee brings polish as a pass-catcher and the kind of versatility that fits Holgorsen’s offensive style. If he adapts quickly to the physical demands of Big Ten football, he could carve out a real role and even push for the No. 2 spot.
Another name to watch is redshirt freshman Mekhi Nelson. A standout in high school, Nelson has shown flashes of home-run potential in practice settings. If his development accelerates, he could find himself in a third-down or change-of-pace role, especially as Nebraska looks to keep Johnson fresh during the grind of Big Ten play.
Altogether, this may not be the thunder-and-lightning backfield like one would hope for, but it’s a group with a strong blend of experience, upside, and versatility. With Holgorsen’s system now fully installed and Johnson leading the way, Nebraska’s rushing attack has the tools to become a strength rather than a liability.
More importantly, a consistent run game will allow quarterback Dylan Raiola to operate from manageable down-and-distances as he begins his highly anticipated sophomore season. That’s the formula: balance, execution, and playmaking in the backfield.
If Johnson delivers as expected, and one or two of the young backs emerge behind him, this room won’t just be stable, it could mean the difference in close games that have held Nebraska back for several years.
While the running back room may enter 2025 as the biggest question mark on Nebraska’s offense, it also carries real potential to define roles for years to come.
Yes, this group lacks age, experience, and even positional continuity in Mozee's case, but the coaching staff made a deliberate choice to roll the dice on the guys already in the room.
If Matt Rhule and Dana Holgorsen believe in this group, so do I. So, I’ll say it plainly: with an offensive line poised to surprise in 2025, Nebraska’s running backs won’t just be more productive, they’ll be more reliable than they were a season ago.
And if 2024 is the baseline? Then there’s only one direction to go from here.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.