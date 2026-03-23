Michigan State Surging Into Sweet Sixteen Against UConn
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Michigan State is on a roll through its first two games of March Madness. After a dominant performance against North Dakota State in the opening round, the Spartans followed it up with another impressive win over the Louisville Cardinals in the second round.
Through the first two games of the tournament, Coen Carr has elevated his play to another level. Still delivering highlight-reel moments, Carr is averaging 19 points, seven rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and one steal per game while shooting 67% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 78% from the free throw line.
Against Louisville, Carr led the Spartans with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field and 2-for-4 from three-point range. He also added 10 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal to complete a dominant all-around performance.
While he did not have his best shooting night, Jeremy Fears made a major impact by facilitating the offense. Fears recorded 16 assists against Louisville, setting a new NCAA Tournament single-game record and surpassing Magic Johnson’s previous mark. He also finished with 12 points despite shooting 3-for-13 from the field.
Michigan State also received a boost from Trey Fort off the bench, who contributed 12 points while shooting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Although Fort has not had the season he expected, he has been a reliable shooter for Tom Izzo and the Spartans during the tournament.
With the win over Louisville, Michigan State now heads to Washington, D.C. for the Sweet 16, where it will face 2-seed UConn. The two clubs met earlier in the year in an exhibition game, with UConn coming away with the win. However, Michigan State has improved significantly since that matchup and will look for a different result this time.
Scouting UConn
UConn has been one of the top teams in the country this season, entering the Sweet 16 with a 31-5 record. Despite its success, the Huskies have fallen short in the Big East Tournament the past two seasons, losing to St. John’s both times.
This year, Tarris Reed has emerged as one of the best big men in the nation. He is averaging a career-high 14 points per game on 63.5% shooting from the field, along with nearly nine rebounds and two blocks per game.
UConn Is Dominant on the Glass
In UConn’s first-round matchup against Furman, Reed delivered a historic performance with 31 points and 27 rebounds. He shot 12-for-15 from the field and out-rebounded the entire Furman team, which finished with 23 total rebounds.
As a team, UConn is highly efficient offensively, shooting 48% from the field and 35 % from three-point range. One potential weakness, however, is free-throw shooting, as the Huskies average 71% from the line. If the game is close late, Michigan State could look to exploit that area by applying pressure and forcing trips to the free-throw line.
As Michigan State prepares for its Sweet 16 matchup, the game pits a surging Spartans team against a consistent, battle-tested UConn squad. Michigan State’s balanced scoring and improved play will be tested against UConn’s physical presence and efficiency. If the Spartans can maintain their momentum and capitalize on key opportunities, they will have a strong chance to advance to the Elite Eight.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.