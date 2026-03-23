Michigan State Surging Into Sweet Sixteen Against UConn

Michigan State is on a roll through its first two games of March Madness. After a dominant performance against North Dakota State in the opening round, the Spartans followed it up with another impressive win over the Louisville Cardinals in the second round.

Through the first two games of the tournament, Coen Carr has elevated his play to another level. Still delivering highlight-reel moments, Carr is averaging 19 points, seven rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and one steal per game while shooting 67% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 78% from the free throw line.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against Louisville, Carr led the Spartans with 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field and 2-for-4 from three-point range. He also added 10 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal to complete a dominant all-around performance.

While he did not have his best shooting night, Jeremy Fears made a major impact by facilitating the offense. Fears recorded 16 assists against Louisville, setting a new NCAA Tournament single-game record and surpassing Magic Johnson’s previous mark. He also finished with 12 points despite shooting 3-for-13 from the field.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates 77-69 win over Louisville at the NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State also received a boost from Trey Fort off the bench, who contributed 12 points while shooting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Although Fort has not had the season he expected, he has been a reliable shooter for Tom Izzo and the Spartans during the tournament.

With the win over Louisville, Michigan State now heads to Washington, D.C. for the Sweet 16, where it will face 2-seed UConn. The two clubs met earlier in the year in an exhibition game, with UConn coming away with the win. However, Michigan State has improved significantly since that matchup and will look for a different result this time.

Scouting UConn

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

UConn has been one of the top teams in the country this season, entering the Sweet 16 with a 31-5 record. Despite its success, the Huskies have fallen short in the Big East Tournament the past two seasons, losing to St. John’s both times.

This year, Tarris Reed has emerged as one of the best big men in the nation. He is averaging a career-high 14 points per game on 63.5% shooting from the field, along with nearly nine rebounds and two blocks per game.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) reacts after defeating the UCLA Bruins in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

UConn Is Dominant on the Glass

In UConn’s first-round matchup against Furman, Reed delivered a historic performance with 31 points and 27 rebounds. He shot 12-for-15 from the field and out-rebounded the entire Furman team, which finished with 23 total rebounds.

As a team, UConn is highly efficient offensively, shooting 48% from the field and 35 % from three-point range. One potential weakness, however, is free-throw shooting, as the Huskies average 71% from the line. If the game is close late, Michigan State could look to exploit that area by applying pressure and forcing trips to the free-throw line.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA;Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo speaks with media after the game against the Louisville Cardinals during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images