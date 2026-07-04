This Returning DL Could Be Biggest Key to Spartans' Defense

Success in football begins in the trenches. I have been a firm believer in this ideology for years, as the chances of victory increase when a team's offensive and defensive lines are stout across the board. It is how Ohio State and Oregon remain at the top of the crop in the Big Ten, and it is what the Michigan State Spartans must do to return to their glory days.

Those Spartan teams in the late 2000s to late 2010s always had formidable trenches. They recruited well within their region and nationally under Mark Dantonio, but things are different in the 2020s; Michigan State has been to a bowl game only once since 2021 under Mel Tucker. However, the university is hoping change is on the horizon with new head coach Pat Fitzgerald and a bevy of transfer portal additions.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One former transfer is making his return for his redshirt senior season, as Ben Roberts is coming back for his third year in East Lansing after a season-ending injury cost him the remainder of 2025. Under a new coach and defensive coordinator, Joe Rossi, Roberts could finally have a breakout campaign for the Spartans.

Why Ben Roberts' Return Critical for MSU Football

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr., left, and Ben Roberts clean the dirt off their cleats during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Roberts is a massive human at 6-foot-3, 335 pounds—he's going to throw his weight around in the middle of the trenches. I've seen his tape where he creates stalemates at the point of attack with outstanding power and anchoring, allowing linebackers like veteran Jordan Hall to attack adjacent gaps and make stops around or behind the line of scrimmage. While the production isn't elite, his mere presence on the field stands out amongst everyone else.

Despite playing in just seven games last fall, Roberts was an outstanding run defender, gap-filler, and a handful in the middle of the trenches, registering a 73.3 Pro Football Focus grade. He and Hall were the shining lights on a run defense that ranked 65th in the country in rushing yards allowed (147.3)—it must improve for the Spartans to have more chances in a fairly tough conference schedule.

Michigan State's Ben Roberts takes the field to warm up before the football game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State did add a couple of new players from the transfer portal along the defensive line, including Illinois' Eli Coenen. The Spartans improved in the trenches and got Roberts back by trade. That gives me hope that they can take the next step in 2026, though Roberts will play a key role.

Ben Roberts Due for Big Year in East Lansing

Michigan State's Ben Roberts celebrates with fans after defeating Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former 4-star recruit has the profile to become more than just a standout nose tackle for the Spartans, as the abilities he possesses could lead to a new chapter in the pros with the 2027 NFL Draft in April. Michigan State is hungry for success and will be under Fitzgerald, one of the most fiery and best culture-setters in the country, with Roberts playing a big role and the potential to be a team captain.

Again, success begins in the trenches. When you have a threat like Roberts, who could destroy an opposing run game, he should be built around. For Michigan State, he could be a breath of fresh air with a healthy season.