3 Takeaways From College Football 27 Michigan State Ratings

EA Sports' College Football 27 is set for its worldwide release on July 9 as the anticipation builds for the upcoming college football regular season in less than two months. Recently, the game unveiled its launch ratings for the players on all 138 teams, including the Michigan State Spartans.

The Spartans enter 2026 with Pat Fitzgerald returning to the sport as head coach in East Lansing, and the prospect is that there will be an improved program that can reach a bowl game. I took a look at the player ratings on the Spartans roster ahead of CFB 27's release and have a few takeaways from the initial ratings.

The Defensive Front Remains an Uncertainty

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr., left, and Ben Roberts clean the dirt off their cleats during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By far, the best defensive lineman in the game for the Spartans is Ben Roberts. The transfer from Oregon is entering his redshirt senior season with an 83 overall rating. Then, there's a drop off of eight points to the next batch of players with 75 overall ratings: defensive tackle Derrick Simmons, defensive tackle Eli Coenen, redshirt Isaac Smith, and NC State transfer Kenny Soares Jr.

This group has a lot to prove with plenty of uncertainty heading into the season. Roberts will lead the way, but it is up to the rest of the bunch to step up and improve the Spartans' mark in the game.

The Game Doesn’t Trust Alessio Milivojevic…Yet

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic wars up before the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CFB 27 was quite harsh to the redshirt sophomore and projected starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, with a 75 overall rating. Milivojevic has much to prove despite giving Michigan State's offense better productivity under-center. If the consistency improves, this rating could be a forgotten relic.

Even so, his Throw Under Pressure, Throw on the Run, and Break Sacks ratings hurt Milivojevic's overall tally for launch day. While it is a video game, players will take this personally, and it wouldn't be surprising if Milivojevic saw this and turned in a strong year for the Spartans.

Ratings for Top Spartans Are on Point

Michigan State's Cam Edwards looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I have very few issues with how EA Sports rated the Spartans' top players. Talented UConn transfer running back Cam Edwards tops the list with a 90 overall as Michigan State's best player in the game, followed by veteran linebacker Jordan Hall (86), a returning cornerback in Charles Brantley (85), wide receiver Chrishon McCray (85), and Iowa transfer punter Rhys Dakin (84).

Michigan State looks like a fun roster to attempt a rebuild with in CFB 27. Spartans Nation should be excited about some of the talents they've acquired or retained this offseason, especially the top names for the team in the game.