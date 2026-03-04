Three Players for the Spartans To Focus on against Rutgers

Michigan State Spartans men's basketball is coming off a significant road win against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team that has been on the NCAA Tournament bubble with March quickly approaching.

Jaxon Kohler set the tone early, scoring nine of the Spartans’ first 11 points. The junior forward appeared confident and aggressive, finishing with a team-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range. He also made his presence felt on the glass, collecting 13 rebounds, including six offensive boards that led to second-chance opportunities.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates during the Indiana versus Michigan State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr. matched Kohler with 21 points of his own, shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. In addition to his scoring, Fears dished out nine assists and played strong on-ball defense, helping Michigan State maintain control whenever Indiana attempted to build momentum.

Kur Teng provided a spark off the bench with a career-high 18 points. He knocked down six three-point shots and finished 6-of-8 from the field, with all of his made baskets coming from long range. His shooting proved timely, especially when the Hoosiers tried to make a run.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, left, talks with Jaxon Kohler UCLA's during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Each time Indiana cut into the deficit, Michigan State answered with a surge of its own, taking the energy out of the building and maintaining composure down the stretch.

Now, the Spartans turn their focus to their final home game of the regular season against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball. Michigan State previously defeated Rutgers 88-79 in overtime on the road after trailing for much of the game. If the Spartans want to complete the season sweep, they must limit three key Scarlet Knights.

Tariq Francis

Feb 15, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) dribbles up court against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Francis was a scoring threat in the first meeting, finishing with a team-high 23 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from three-point range. Notably, he did his damage while coming off the bench.

He has been Rutgers’ leading scorer this season, averaging 16.6 points per game on 42.5 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent from beyond the arc. Michigan State must be prepared for his aggressive scoring mentality, particularly in transition and late-clock situations.

Dylan Grant

Feb 7, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Dylan Grant (9) is guarded by Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dylan Grant has developed into a reliable second option for Rutgers, averaging just over 10 points per game. In the previous matchup against Michigan State, Grant scored 11 points, doing most of his work around the basket.

Grant has also improved defensively and as a perimeter shooter, connecting on 33 percent of his three-point attempts. He averages roughly half a steal and half a block per game and uses his strong frame effectively in the post. The Spartans will need to match his physicality inside while closing out under control on the perimeter.

Darren Buchanan Jr.

Feb 18, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Darren Buchanan Jr (5) dribbles the ball passed Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Buchanan is Rutgers’ most efficient three-point shooter, converting 38 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc this season. Against Michigan State earlier this year, he scored 14 points but was limited from long range, making just 1-of-4 three-point attempts.

Michigan State cannot allow Buchanan clean looks from the perimeter. Limiting his catch-and-shoot opportunities will be critical in preventing Rutgers from building an offensive rhythm.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half in the game against Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rutgers may not sit near the top of the conference standings, but experienced scorers like Francis and capable contributors such as Grant and Buchanan can quickly shift a game’s momentum. If Michigan State remains disciplined defensively and continues to share the scoring load, the Spartans can protect their home court and enter postseason play with confidence.

