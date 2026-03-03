MSU's Fears Inching Closer to Records after Indiana Game

It's officially time to start counting down the number of assists that Michigan State's point guard needs for a couple of records.

Redshirt sophomore Jeremy Fears Jr. is the nation's leader in assists right now. After dishing out another nine dimes during the 13th-ranked Spartans' 77-64 win over Indiana on Sunday, Fears is up to 264 assists on his season with two regular-season games left.

Michigan State's Single-Season Assist Leaders

Player (Season) Assists Per Game Total Assists Cassius Winston (2018-19) 7.5 291 Mateen Cleaves (1998-99) 7.2 274 Magic Johnson (1978-79) 8.4 269 Jeremy Fears Jr. (2025-26) 9.1 264

Even if Fears did not record an assist for the remainder of the season, he would finish with the fourth-most in any season in Michigan State history. It would also be tied for the eighth-most in any season in Big Ten history.

The Path Forward for Fears

Fears needs 27 more assists to match Cassius Winston's Michigan State single-season record and 28 to surpass it entirely. Fears can break the program record before the postseason even starts, but it would require him to run up a pretty large total against either Rutgers or No. 3 Michigan.

The most likely target would be MSU's first Big Ten Tournament game. Fears' current season-long pace suggests that he should break the record during the second half of the Spartans' first game in Chicago.

Michigan State is nearly a lock to get the triple-bye to the quarterfinals, so that game will likely be on Friday, March 13. There is also always the chance that Fears would need another game or two to get there, whether that be in the BTT or during March Madness.

It's also OK to think a little bit bigger, though. The Big Ten record is owned by Purdue's Braden Smith , whom Fears' team just out-dueled in West Lafayette on Thursday, 76-74. He set the record at 313 last season, meaning Fears is 49 assists away from tying and 50 assists from breaking that record.

One can realistically imagine Michigan State winning at least one game in the Big Ten Tournament and then at least reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. These two things aren't a given, but it would not be a surprise (there is also the possibility of even more games).

That would give Fears seven games to get there, which would only require him to average a little more than 7.1 assists per game across that stretch. That's extremely doable for Fears. So, get that counter ready for him to go after both Winston's and Smith's records.

