Spartans Commit TJ Umenyiora Off to Solid Start to Senior Season
The Michigan State Spartans have done a great job when it comes to dipping into the state of Georgia, which is so crucial when it comes to any type of success they are looking to have.
The state of Georgia is a highly sought-after state to recruit from, primarily due to the large number of athletes it produces every year and the significant number of NFL draft picks that come from the state when they were playing high school football. They remain one of the better states, and they are up there with many of the different states that the Spartans like to recruit from, such as the state of California, the state of Texas and the state of Florida.
If there was one thing worth noting about the state of Georgia and the prospects that they have is the fact that they play so many good teams throughout the season and it doesn't matter their ranking because nearly every team you're facing is a different type of talent as they are simply treating high school football as if it was college football, and playing with a meaning as the state championship title has nothing less of dream meaning for these players.
Spartans Commit TJ Umenyiora Off to Solid Start
It is easy to be listed as an underrated player in the state of Georgia, and that is exactly what one of the football commits for the Michigan State staff is. TJ Umenyiora of Blessed Trinity is one of the Spartans' 22 commits from the class of 2026 and is ranked the No. 119th player in Georgia on the 247Sports Composite rankings, despite being ranked the No. 100 cornerback in his class.
Blessed Trinity is set to play many good teams, including Milton, which is one of the better high school programs in the state. Next on its schedule is Prince Avenue, which is off to a great 2-0 start to its season.
Blessed Trinity, meanwhile, has started its season 2-0 as well. It won both games in convincing fashion, which is also very key to any success that they look to have down the road, as they are hopeful they can make a state championship run in the end.
