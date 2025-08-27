Spartan Commit Braylon Hodge Set for Massive High School Game
The Michigan State Spartans have many different commits in the 2026 class that are among the better players at the high school level.
One of the players they have landed in the 2026 recruiting class is Braylon Hodge, a 2026 linebacker from the state of Colorado who committed to them over many different schools to kick off the month of June after they only had four commitments going into the month. Not only is he anticipated to be one of the better players from this class at the next level, but he is already one of the better players at the high school level in this class, despite what rankings may suggest.
Spartan Commit Braylon Hodge Set for Massive High School Game
The Cherry Creek High School football star has already started his high school football season, as he and his team kicked off the season with a major win over a fellow Colorado team. Cherry Creek only gave up a total of 10 points in their season opener against Regis Jesuit, as they walked away with the win, defeating a team that many people from the state of Colorado are high on. You can read more about this outcome HERE.
If you thought this was going to be a tough game for Cherry Creek, just wait until they play their game this week when they play against one of Florida's finest, Cardinal Mooney, one of the better teams in the nation. It is ranked the 11th-best team in the state and the77th-best team in the nation according to MaxPreps. On the other hand, you've got a game that is nearly evenly matched, as Cherry Creek is ranked as the best team in Colorado, as well as the 84th best team in the nation, per MaxPreps.
The game is set for Friday and will be played at Cardinal Mooney. This will be a huge test for Hodge and his team and will determine who is truly the better program.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.