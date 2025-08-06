Is MSU Basketball Being Underrated?
The Michigan State Spartans are coming off a Big Ten title-winning season and a run to the Elite Eight.
Based on how they ended the season, many would expect that they would be favorites to repeat as title contenders, or at least be considered in the top three or five. However, that has not been the case.
Few have given the Spartans the respect they deserve regarding preseason conference standings. We discussed Big Ten Network analyst Andy Katz's Big Ten power rankings the other day, for example, and he placed the Spartans at No. 7, despite them still being the defending conference champions.
He listed the Spartans as "Challengers" for teams like Purdue, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, Illinois and Wisconsin.
MSU is losing lots of production, including Jase Richardson, Tre Holloman, Jaden Akins, Frankie Fidler and Szymon Zapala.
The team did not attack the transfer portal too aggressively, which has led many college basketball pundits to believe the Spartans did not do enough to improve the roster.
However, Fears and Carr's return and growth from Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper will be more valuable to this team than many understand.
As a Spartan fan put it on social media, if those players were transfers, MSU would be considered a top 15 team in the country. But they aren’t, so the Spartans are being slept on.
Does Izzo not deserve the benefit of the doubt? He has only been one of the sport’s winningest coaches, making eight Final Fours and winning the conference 11 times.
Izzo and the Spartans will not concern themselves with preseason rankings, as they have always blocked out the noise and focused on the players within the program.
However, it is still a bit frustrating that college basketball media is so infatuated with the new way of building rosters, even though it has not shown that it is a sustainable formula for winning.
As always, Izzo and his team will focus on preparing for the season, ignoring where anyone ranks them.
Follow all our Michigan State basketball content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU basketball's position in the Big Ten when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.