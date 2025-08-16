Michigan State Looking to Build Link Academy Pipeline
The Michigan State Spartans have been targeting players from a plethora of different parts of the country. This includes prospects from Link Academy in Missouri, which is the home of many former college stars. The Spartans have hopes of bringing two more of their players to Michigan State, adding to their first commit, Carlos Medlock Jr.
Let's take a look at the Link Academy standouts:
Ethan Taylor - Uncommitted
Ethan Taylor isn't just a top target for the Michigan State staff, but a top target for many different staffs. He is one of the better players in the state of Missouri, if not the best player in the state. he attends the same high school as the other two prospects that will be discussed below, and is arguably the best player out of the trio from Link Academy.
Taylor is set to officially visit the Spartans later in the recruiting cycle, as his visit is currently scheduled for Oct. 3. Some of the other programs the Spartans will be up against in this recruitment include the Kansas Jayhawks, the Kentucky Wildcats, and the Oklahoma Sooners. The five-star center will be one of the top players when it comes time to conclude the class.
Tristan Reed - Uncommitted
Another uncommitted player from arguably the most popular program in the state of Missouri. The Missouri high school basketball star is one of the better centers in the nation, and is someone who will play alongside Taylor this season.
The talented prospect is a force that no one wants to mess with down low. Reed is someone who will take multiple official visits, including a trip to East Lansing. Some of the schools he will be visiting include the in-state Missouri Tigers, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and, of course, the Spartans. The Spartans will need to have a good official visit with the prospect if they want to land him.
Carlos Medlock Jr. - Committed to Michigan State
Medlock is one of the main pieces for the Spartans in this class because of how early he committed to Michigan State. He is the lone commit for them at this point in the cycle. The Spartans have many different targets that they are after at this time.
The Spartans are after many different players, but luckily for them, with his commitment, they are able to build around him. He is the point guard for Link Academy, and he has a great connection with both of these guys. This will be extremely key, as they will hope to land the trio and bring Link Academy's finest to East Lansing.
