How Michigan State's Top 2027 QB Target Looks Thus Far
The Michigan State Spartans are one of the more popular teams in the nation when it comes to recruiting certain prospects as they have been able to identify many of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting class, which is very intriguing as they have been able to majority of the way move onto the class instead of being able to just stay back and focus on the 2026 class thanks to having a great performance in the summer months when it comes to recruiting, which allows them to move forward on the recruiting trail.
Being able to identify your top prospects in the 2027 class this early is very intriguing, as they've been able to identify arguably their top 2027 quarterback prospect. That prospect being one of the main players from inside the state of Tennessee, which is in a state that they target very heavily, but they have started targeting it more over the past years, as more prospects are worth mentioning from that state than usual, as every year it seems to improve when it comes to the prospect level.
This prospect being one of the more intriguing prospects, not only in the state of Tennessee, but one of the better players at the position across the nation as he is very comfortable in the pocket, but is also one of the more popular players when it comes to being careful with the football, which is exactly what you need to do, even despite playing a lack of D1 talent inside the state of Tennessee.
Despite not playing the best players across the nation, I still feel as if he is one of the better players in the country at the position, as he is someone that you can rely on and someone that you could really see a lot of good film out of entering the season.
How Michigan State's Top 2027 QB Target Looks Thus Far
Newman has started the season with 10 TD passes through three games of work, as well as 737 passing yards (which is good enough for 18th in the state of Tennessee, with many teams playing an extra game at this point, according to MaxPreps.
He trails the leader (Chase Stephens from Walker Valley), who has over 1,200 passing yards this season. Newman has only turned the ball over once through the air, which is very intriguing, as I would take a 10:1 ratio every day, and so would the rest of the colleges, other than the Spartans. This is what makes this so intriguing.
He is set for a lengthy regular season with the hopes of winning state yet again.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.