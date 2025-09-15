Stone Ah Quin Updates Latest in Michigan State Recruitment
Stone Ah Quin is one of the more intriguing prospects in the state of Hawaii. He attends St. Louis High School and is one of the better players on the defensive line in the 2027 class, which has led to the offer he has received. He recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail the latest surrounding his Michigan State recruitment.
EXCLUSIVE: Stone Ah Quin Talks Latest in Michigan State Recruitment
- "They’re showing a lot of love from the mail to the pregame graphics. I mean, this whole process means the world to me, and they are high on my board," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI about his Michigan State Spartans offer and latest updates surrounding his recruitment.
The talented defensive lineman has been targeted by many people on the staff. This includes one of the more notable names on the list, Mr. Malik Gill. Gill is one of the better recruiting coaches on the staff, as he is the "Director of Recruiting Communications".
- "The conversations are great with Mr. Malik Gill they are all positive."
Will the talented prospect be visiting the Michigan State Spartans, or is he likely set to wait on visiting them?
- "I would love to spend some time in East Lansing. They have invited me to games, but right now I’m in the middle of my season, so I will not be attending any."
The talented prospect would then jump in the conversation about which schools have been doing their job very well when it comes to recruiting him as there are multiple programs that continue to do their job very well throughout a process when it comes to recruiting as there are multiple steps
- "All of them from the love from Mr. Sean Dillon and Coach Tevita Lose at SDSU to Coach Matty Ah You and Mr. Alex Collins at CSU. Then to Mr. Marshall Cherrington at Cal and then to MSU, this whole process has been great, and I am very grateful."
He was asked what the Michigan State Spartans have to do to be able to move on up his recruiting board, but luckily for the Spartans, he gave a very reassuring answer when it comes to their program, as there is already stuff that has been done that is very intriguing to him and his process so far.
- "MSU is on up there. I consider all the schools that have blessed me you know, with my dreams and many other people's dreams, a chance to play D1 football."
