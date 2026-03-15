MSU Tournament History Following Early Conference Tournament Exit
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Playing just one game in the Big Ten Tournament is always a tiny bit awkward.
That's especially when you enter the conference tourney as the No. 3 seed that comes with multiple built-in advantages, such as the triple-bye to the quarterfinals and the fact that your opponent will have played at least one game before playing you.
Well, Michigan State was quickly bounced from the Big Ten Tournament this year, losing to sixth-seeded UCLA, 88-84, on Friday night. It was certainly one of MSU's yuckier performances that left a more sour taste in the mouths of Spartan players and fans with the NCAA Tournament looming.
Going one-and-done in the conference tournament doesn't necessarily mean that Michigan State won't have any success in "The Big Dance," though. Here's some proof:
Final Four Runs
Tom Izzo has had a lot of success in March Madness. He's made eight Final Fours, which is fifth-most all-time for one coach and the most for any active coach right now. Three of those runs have come after his team failed to win a game during the Big Ten Tournament.
The first one came in 2001, when MSU, ranked second in the country, lost to unranked Penn State. Michigan State still got a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament that year and plowed its way to the national semifinal. It happened again in 2005 with MSU losing to Iowa in its first conference tourney game and then getting to the Final Four anyway as a 5 seed.
The most recent example from Izzo's career was in 2010. Michigan State was one-and-done that year after falling to Minnesota. Once again, though, it made it to the Final Four as a 5 seed. Raymar Morgan, a member of the coaching staff now, hit the game-winning free throw in the Elite Eight against Tennessee with 1.8 seconds left.
That's one of the nice things about the NCAA Tournament. Reaching a Final Four can seem like a pretty daunting task, but once it's laid out in front of you, it's technically just about winning four games in a row.
Michigan State is going to learn where it sits in the bracket on Sunday evening. There is a pretty good chance that it will get a 2 seed, though going down to a 3 seed isn't out of the question after that quick exit in Chicago.
If you're curious about all the other times MSU lost immediately in the Big Ten Tournament, a full table with the corresponding NCAA Tournament result has been provided below.
Full Data on One-And-Done BTT Years
Year
Defeated in BTT By...
NCAA Tournament Seed
NCAA Round Reached
1998
Minnesota
4
Sweet 16
2001
Penn State
1
Final Four
2002
Indiana
10
Round of 64
2005
Iowa
5
Final Four
2010
Minnesota
5
Final Four
2021
Maryland
11
First Four
2023
Ohio State
7
Sweet 16
2026
UCLA
?
?
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika