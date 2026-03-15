MSU Tournament History Following Early Conference Tournament Exit

Playing just one game in the Big Ten Tournament is always a tiny bit awkward.

That's especially when you enter the conference tourney as the No. 3 seed that comes with multiple built-in advantages, such as the triple-bye to the quarterfinals and the fact that your opponent will have played at least one game before playing you.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler looks on during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against UCLA at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Well, Michigan State was quickly bounced from the Big Ten Tournament this year, losing to sixth-seeded UCLA, 88-84, on Friday night. It was certainly one of MSU's yuckier performances that left a more sour taste in the mouths of Spartan players and fans with the NCAA Tournament looming.

Going one-and-done in the conference tournament doesn't necessarily mean that Michigan State won't have any success in "The Big Dance," though. Here's some proof:

Final Four Runs

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo calls out to players during the second half in the game against Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tom Izzo has had a lot of success in March Madness. He's made eight Final Fours, which is fifth-most all-time for one coach and the most for any active coach right now. Three of those runs have come after his team failed to win a game during the Big Ten Tournament.

The first one came in 2001, when MSU, ranked second in the country, lost to unranked Penn State. Michigan State still got a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament that year and plowed its way to the national semifinal. It happened again in 2005 with MSU losing to Iowa in its first conference tourney game and then getting to the Final Four anyway as a 5 seed.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo gives instructions to his team during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The most recent example from Izzo's career was in 2010. Michigan State was one-and-done that year after falling to Minnesota. Once again, though, it made it to the Final Four as a 5 seed. Raymar Morgan, a member of the coaching staff now, hit the game-winning free throw in the Elite Eight against Tennessee with 1.8 seconds left.

That's one of the nice things about the NCAA Tournament. Reaching a Final Four can seem like a pretty daunting task, but once it's laid out in front of you, it's technically just about winning four games in a row.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper defends UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau during a Big Ten Tournament game at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State is going to learn where it sits in the bracket on Sunday evening. There is a pretty good chance that it will get a 2 seed, though going down to a 3 seed isn't out of the question after that quick exit in Chicago.

If you're curious about all the other times MSU lost immediately in the Big Ten Tournament, a full table with the corresponding NCAA Tournament result has been provided below.

Full Data on One-And-Done BTT Years