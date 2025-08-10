A Look Back on MSU Legend Trae Waynes
Michigan State cornerback Trae Waynes had an excellent Spartan career.
One of the greatest defensive backs ever to play at MSU, Waynes totaled 101 total tackles, five for loss, 13 passes defended, six interceptions, and a sack and a half.
Waynes was not a high-level high school recruit coming out of Bradford High School in Kenosha, WI. According to 247Sports Composite, he was the No. 1199 player in the class of 2011.
Mark Dantonio found Waynes at the height of his ability to recruit low-level prospects and develop them into stars. The corner was one of Dantonio’s many success stories.
Waynes did not post major numbers in his freshman season, appearing in nine games and making just five tackles after redshirting his first year.
2013 was a different story. Waynes and defensive backfield teammate Darqueze Dennard formed one of the best cornerback duos in college football history.
The two shut down almost every receiver they played, leading the Spartans to a 13-1 record, a Big Ten Championship, and a Rose Bowl victory.
The Waynes-Dennard duo, along with the team’s elite safeties Kurtis Drummond and RJ Williamson, formed what is affectionately referred to as the "No Fly Zone" because no team had success through the air against them.
The 2013 Michigan State defense is one of the greatest that college football has ever seen, and Waynes was a major part of it.
Waynes enjoyed more success in his 2014 campaign, totaling three interceptions and breaking up eight passes. He parlayed that success into a first-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Waynes' post-college career
Waynes is the last defensive Spartan to hear his name called in the first round, as offensive lineman Jack Conklin is the program's last first-round pick overall. MSU must find more elite talent and send them to the league.
He did not have the NFL career that he wanted, but Waynes had some good moments as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He totaled seven interceptions in six seasons in the league.
Waynes is one of the greatest defensive backs to play at MSU. He was a long, physical, competitive cornerback who bothered receivers with his size.
MSU fans should remember Waynes fondly and always welcome him back to campus.
