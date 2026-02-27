TV Details, Preview of MSU Hockey's Series vs. Ohio State

There is a chance some hardware is won in East Lansing this weekend.

No. 1 Michigan State's magic number for a third consecutive Big Ten regular season title is five points for a share and six for the outright crown. The Spartans (24-6-0 overall, 15-5-0 Big Ten) have four games left, meaning it can pick up as many as 12 more points in the Big Ten standings .

Michigan State's Porter Martone celebrates his empty net goal against Notre Dame during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU's next series is against unranked Ohio State (11-18-1, 7-13-0). The Buckeyes are in fifth place (out of seven teams) in the conference standings entering the weekend with 23 points.

There are a few clinching scenarios at play here, but the most straightforward one is Michigan State continuing to win. The Spartans got some additional help from Minnesota during its 4-2 upset win at Michigan on Thursday. Here's how you can watch both games of the Spartans' final regular season game series at Munn Ice Arena this season:

Friday TV Details

Michigan State's Ryker Lee celebrates his goal against Minnesota during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Puck Drop: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play) & Ben Clymer (analyst)

Saturday TV Details

Michigan State and Minnesota wear 'DS' patches in honor of the late hockey staffer Dan Sturges during the third period in the game against on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. Pictured is MSU's Charlie Stramel, right, and Beckett Hendrickson. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play) & Ben Clymer (analyst)

Learn about the Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes forward Davis Burnside (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the third period at the Value City Arena on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though Ohio State is not a ranked foe, that does not mean it is not a threat to harm Michigan State's growing hopes at the conference title.

The Buckeyes earned a split against MSU back when the two teams first met in January. The Spartans dominated the first game, 6-2 , but then OSU goalie Samuel Hillebrandt hunkered down and stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced in game 2 during Ohio State's 2-1 win .

We'll see what goalie the Buckeyes end up going with this time, though. Kristoffer Eberly started both of OSU's games at Penn State last week, though he ended up allowing nine goals on just 49 shots across two games (.816 save percentage). Eberly got pulled after just 23:31 in the first game against the Nittany Lions, but then Hillebrandt did even worse, allowing seven goals on 19 shots (.632 save percentage) during what ended up being an 11-4 PSU onslaught.

The number of goals being allowed has been Ohio State's biggest problem. The Buckeyes allow 3.70 goals per game, which ranks 55th out of 63 Division I teams. OSU's 87 allowed goals during Big Ten play is only better than Notre Dame's 91, and the Fighting Irish only have two conference wins all season.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale talks with players on the bench during the second period in the game against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's upcoming series vs. Ohio State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW