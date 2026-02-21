Why Martone Emerging as Hobey Candidate for MSU Hockey

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The best player in college hockey has resided in East Lansing before, and it might be the case again.

Michigan State freshman forward Porter Martone is certainly in the conversation. MSU's Isaac Howard won the Hobey Baker Award --- college hockey's Heisman Trophy --- last year. It's definitely time to talk about the possibility of Martone getting it this season.

Martone's Big Season, Notre Dame Series

Michigan State's Porter Martone celebrates his empty net goal against Notre Dame during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This conversation has always been kind of going on in the background, but it's felt like if anyone on the Spartans would win it this year, it would be goalie Trey Augustine . Well, some of the eyes might go Martone's way now after his series against Notre Dame.

The Philadelphia Flyers prospect tallied five points in the two games against the Fighting Irish, scoring four goals and getting one assist. During Thursday's 4-2 victory , Martone had the game-sealing empty-net goal and a primary assist on another one.

Friday's 8-2 onslaught was where he really showed out, though. Martone scored a goal in all three periods for his first hat trick as a Spartan. He was just all over the place offensively, getting those three goals on 10 shots on net.

Martone is now MSU's leading points-getter. He's up to a video game-like statline of 20 goals and 21 assists across just 28 games this season. Martone entered this Notre Dame series tied for fourth in points per game at 1.38. He's now up to 1.46 points per contest, which would rank second in the nation (the full list likely won't be updated until the weekend is over). His 0.71 goals per game would also shoot him up to third in the country.

Michigan State forward Porter Martone (22) celebrates scoring a goal against Michigan during the first period of Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, February 7, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The simple argument is that he's the best skater on what is the best team right now. Michigan State is still battling for the Big Ten title with No. 2 Michigan right now, but the Spartans now just need seven points to guarantee at least a share of the conference championship and eight to win it outright after the Wolverines lost in regulation at No. 13 Wisconsin on Friday night.

What also stands out is that Martone's production is actually slightly above Howard's level last season that was good enough to win the Hobey. Howard had 52 points (26 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games last season, which was good for 1.41 points per game. Ethan Wyttenbach of Quinnipiac currently leads the country entering this week at an impressive 1.59 points per game, but the schedule in the ECAC, where only three of the 12 teams are ranked, is not as difficult as it is in the Big Ten.

Michigan State's Porter Martone moves the puck against Michigan during the third period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

