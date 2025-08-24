How Spartan Commit Wortham's Senior Season Debut Went
The Michigan State Spartans have done a great job when it comes to recruiting many different positions. They have flipped many different prospects, which is something that is very key in the world of recruiting, as these high school athletes are set to make the decision that is best for them, and sometimes backing off of a commitment to another school and joining a commitment to another is simply the best decision for them and their family.
This seems to be the case for one of the main players that they flipped, and arguably the best player in the whole class in general, as they flipped one of the better players in the state of Florida to join them, as he was previously committed to an in-state program. That player was four-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham.
Wortham was the No. 1 flip for the Michigan State staff, who flipped him away from the UCF (Knights). I've had a chance to break down his film in the past, and I've viewed him as someone who could be one of the better players in the country and is likely a high four-star prospect as I couldn't name many players who are better than him with the ball in their hands, which makes him an electric player and someone who will likely see the field early, no matter if he ends up at Michigan State, or if he decides to flip to one of the teams that are targeting him, which at this time seem to be the Georgia Bulldogs and the UCF Knights once again.
Did Spartan Commit Tyren Wortham Win in His Season Debut?
Wortham his season over the weekend as he and Booker High School played against Auburn High School from the state of Alabama, and the game didn't go exactly how they had hoped. They lost, 24-6. Wortham led his team in receiving with 86 yards on eight receptions.
Fortunately for the prospect and his team, this is an out-of-district game, so it doesn't do too much for the playoffs, but they will definitely look to get back on track as they look to their next game.
They will be back at it on the 29th when they take on Berkeley Prep at their home stadium for the first home game of Booker's season.
