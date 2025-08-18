Teams Look to Keep Pushing for Michigan State's Tyren Wortham
The Michigan State Spartans have done an excellent job when it comes to flipping players and recruits. They flipped multiple defenders, but one of the main players they flipped was a 2026 wide receiver that could play on Saturdays anywhere in the country.
The player is Tyren Wortham. Wortham is one of the most electric athletes in the country, who is one of the closest things you will see as a complete athlete. Wortham is a prospect that you can see a lot of upside in, but currently, he is one of the better high school players in the country and also one of the players who should see the field early on in college.
Wortham is best with the ball in his hands, as he is one of the most difficult players to bring down when he is moving as fast as he does. He is one of the players you could see a whole mixtape of him doing unthinkable things that athletes his age shouldn't be able to do.
Wortham originally was committed to the UCF Knights before taking multiple official visits, like a visit to Georgia and a visit to Michigan State, before announcing his commitment at the end of June. This is arguably the biggest recruiting victory for the Spartans in the cycle, but they will be fighting off other teams even with him still being committed. There are multiple teams that are hopeful to land him.
The UCF Knights are still hopeful to get him back, but the Georgia Bulldogs won't go down without a fight. This is a team I am keeping a close eye on, because they are great at this type of recruitment. They can land any prospect they want as long as they recruit the way they do, as they have been making it a point to recruit Wortham still. They want him to take a visit, as does UCF. The Spartans will obviously do whatever they can to keep him in the boat. This will be crucial for them in their recruitment because they have one of two choices.
1: They can recruit him as if he is committed and likely lose his commitment, or 2: they can recruit him harder than they did even when he was committed to the UCF Knights. This type of situation just goes to show how Wortham is one of the elite and valuable prospects.
