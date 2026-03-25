MSU-UConn Sweet 16 Sees Massive Ticket Price Surge
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It's going to cost you in order to get into the building on Friday.
Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will likely be jumping that night. The normal home of the NBA's Washington Wizards and the NHL's Washington Capitals will shift to high-level college basketball. Top-seeded Duke takes on 5-seed St. John's there first at 7:10 p.m. ET, which is then followed by 3-seed Michigan State's game against 2-seed UConn at approximately 9:45 p.m. ET.
That doubleheader of Sweet 16 games in the East Region between four very storied programs in the nation's capital is a very, very hot ticket. According to a Tuesday morning tweet from TickPick, the get-in price on Friday was all the way up to $482.
For additional comparison, TickPick places the Sweet 16 prices for the South Region's games (Houston) at $356, the Midwest Region (Chicago) at $274, and the West Region (San Jose) at $228. All four schools have storied basketball traditions, but the fact that the game is in D.C. and within at least a semi-drivable distance of all four schools likely leads to an increase in demand.
More on Tickets
Something to keep in mind is that $482 is just the get-in price, which just grants you a seat near the last row in the corner of the arena. The price only goes up more and more if you want a better seat.
Glancing at TickPick's site, as of Tuesday evening, the cheapest seat in the lower bowl and 100s sections is up at $830 for one spot. The most expensive ticket on the site, in Row A of section 102, will run somebody $4,693.
MSU Looking To Advance
Michigan State has also had some good memories made inside Capital One Arena in relatively recent memory. The Spartans' most recent Final Four appearance was in 2019, and they went through D.C. to get there, taking down 3-seed LSU in the Sweet Sixteen and then upsetting 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight. That marked Tom Izzo's eighth Final Four as a head coach.
This game will also technically be the second time MSU and Connecticut have met. Michigan State traveled to Hartford in October, losing an exhibition game, 76-69. That was nearly five months ago, though, with both teams going through several ups and downs to get to this point. The Spartans are 27-7 this year, while the Huskies are 31-5.
MSU looks to get back to the Elite Eight with a win over the East Region's 2-seed.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika