3 Biggest Storylines on MSU's Offense Entering Fall Camp
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Michigan State's offense is going to look entirely different this year.
The Spartans are only returning two of their starters from last season on that side of the ball: wide receiver Chrishon McCray and offensive lineman Conner Moore. Pat Fitzgerald hired Nick Sheridan to be MSU's new offensive coordinator, so a new system will be in place as well. These three things are what I'll be looking at the closest on that side of the ball ahead of Fitzgerald's and Sheridan's first fall camp in East Lansing.
Potential Offensive Line Combos
Four of Michigan State's five starters on the offensive line feel pretty set. UConn transfer Ben Murawski will be the Spartans' starting left tackle, North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley will be the starting center, and South Carolina transfer Nick Sharpe and Moore should be there somewhere. Where Sharpe and Moore get placed is more of a question.
Sharpe can play both left and right guard. Most of his career has been spent on the right side, while he was at Wake Forest, where now-MSU offensive line coach Nick Tabacca was his position coach. Sharpe moved over to the left side when he was at South Carolina last season, starting five games there for the Gamecocks. Sharpe was playing left guard during this April's spring game.
Moore was the Spartans' starting right tackle last season, though there were times he'd move over to left tackle, where he played at Montana State. He was getting reps at right guard during the spring, though. A potential reason for that is the ongoing rehab for Luka Vincic, who probably would've become Michigan State's starting right tackle if he hadn't gotten hurt in Week 3. Fitzgerald said last week that the status of Vincic in Week 1 is a bit uncertain.
Potentially shifting Moore to guard could be a temporary measure until Vincic recovers. MSU has more depth at right tackle than at guard. Rakeem Johnson was filling in for Moore during the spring game, and transfer addition Robert Wright Jr. was the starting right tackle at Georgia Southern last year.
WR Competition
The biggest headlines are going to be about Michigan State's wide receiver room. MSU has a serious list of unproven players looking to carve out a starting role. Wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins hasn't often rotated in backups in the past, too, so the difference between being in the first unit and being in the second unit is pretty substantial.
McCray will return as the starting slot receiver, but those X and Z spots are up for grabs. Those with a serious shot, in my estimation, are Charles Taplin, Fredrick Moore, KK Smith, Samson Gash, and Rodney Bullard Jr. (if the NCAA grants his waiver), with perhaps Bryson Williams and Braylon Collier as wild cards. Taplin and Bullard were the two starters during the spring game, though that was with Smith unavailable.
No matter which receivers earn the job, the question will remain whether they will play at the level of a Power Four starter. None of them has proven that before. Smith and Moore were previously backups at Notre Dame and Michigan, respectively. Bullard caught just five passes for MSU last year, and Taplin caught just one. Gash should be the fastest player on the team, but he's also a true freshman.
It's certainly a much bigger question mark than last year, when Michigan State had Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly. Marsh was coming back after being the Spartans' top receiver as a freshman, and Kelly was coming off a very productive season at Middle Tennessee State.
Usage of Tight Ends
MSU has its own competition brewing in the tight end room. Ferris State transfer Carson Gulker, Brennan Parachek, Kai Rios, and Jayden Savoury are all going to be competing for snaps this fall. The Spartans are losing both Jack Velling (eligibility) and Michael Masunas (transferred to Texas) from last season, and retained tight ends coach Brian Wozniak is banking on his remaining internal options to fill that void.
Just like the wide receiver room, all the options are unproven at the Big Ten level. Gulker had a highly decorated career at Ferris State, but that was Division II competition, and he only became a tight end last season. Savoury and Rios had just one catch apiece last year. Parachek didn't catch any of them, though he still does have 14 catches for 118 yards.
Freshman Eddie Whiting also drew some solid reviews during the spring, so he's another potential wild card. Whiting was ranked firmly in 3-star territory, but had a very impressive list of other offers.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika