The Weapon MSU Must Watch Out For In Rivalry Match

The Spartans are going into one of the most important games of the year, many would actually say the most important game of the year regardless of its impact on MSU's record, against the in-state rival of the Michigan Wolverines.

MSU is going to need a lot to go their way to pull off the win against the Wolverines, and it will only be a small step toward a broader horizon this season, but it would also be a massive boost to the team's morale and all of the talk surrounding it for next season.

Therefore, preparation is key for the Spartans to find their way to a victory no matter how unlikely. They may be coming off of a loss , but it cannot deter them from figuring out which players need to be watched in their match against Michigan.

One of the most important players to watch has had his name spoken loud and clear ever since the first week of the season, and now it is finally MSU's turn to try to lock him down. That player is Michigan's top receiver, JJ Buchanan.

What MSU Needs To Look Out For Statistically

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on as the team warms up before the game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buchanan has been going through some quarterback struggles, but he has, regardless, been a top receiver in the Big Ten and a bright spot for the Wolverines' offense that has rarely had anything good to look at recently.

He has had 539 receiving yards so far this year off of only 33 catches, averaging over 16 total yards per reception and also having four receiving touchdowns on top of it. Also, there have been three games where he has had over 90 yards receiving, and two where he exploded for over 120 yards in total.

Going only off of the statistics from this season, Buchanan is a menace to worry about on defense, but there is another bigger reason for MSU to watch out for Buchanan, bigger than just his statistics.

What MSU Needs To Truly Look Out For

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the fourth quarter in the game against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buchanan has been the piece of the Wolverines' offense that has been able to produce week in and week out. He has had a minimum of 30 receiving yards a game, and most of the time he has more than 50.

He's been a pillar of consistency, and he will be something the Wolverines can rely on in the shaky atmosphere of the rivalry game, but if MSU can take Buchanan out of the big picture for Michigan's offense, a win will be much more possible.