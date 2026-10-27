Northwestern vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The Oregon Ducks entered the 2026 college football season as one of the favorites to win the National Championship, but the year has turned into a disaster. Their star quarterback, Dante Moore, is out with an injury, and they've now lost three games, including a shocking 21-10 decision against Illinois this past week.

Despite all that, the Ducks are set as home favorites in Week 9 against the No. 20-ranked Northwestern Wildcats. Is the spread justified? Let's find out.

Northwestern vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Northwestern +3.5 (-110)

Oregon -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Northwestern +145

Oregon -175

Total

OVER 47.5 (-110)

UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Northwestern vs. Oregon How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 31

Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Northwestern record: 6-1 (3-1 in Big Ten)

Oregon record: 4-3 (2-2 in Big Ten)

Northwestern vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Oregon won, but Northwestern covered when these two teams met last season

Northwestern is 5-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-2 in Northwestern games this season

Oregon is 2-5 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-3 in Oregon games this season

Northwestern vs. Oregon Key Player to Watch

Caleb Komolafe, RB - Northwestern Wildcats

Caleb Komolafe leads an extremely effective Northwestern Wildcats backfield. He has 88 carries and has racked up 551 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per rush. Northwestern leans on its run game every week, meaning the Ducks will have to find a way to stop the run if they want to win this game.

Northwestern vs. Oregon Prediction and Best Bet

In my straight up picks article, I broke down why I'm betting on the Wildcats to win this game outright:

Northwestern continues to be underrated, and the odds for this game should be much closer than they are. The one weakness the Wildcats have is that teams have been able to run the ball on them effectively. Unfortunately for the Ducks, they're one of the worst running offenses in the country, ranking 117th in EPA per rush and 114th in rush success rate. I'm all in on the Wildcats to win this game.

Pick: Northwestern +145 via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.