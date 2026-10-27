Northwestern vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks entered the 2026 college football season as one of the favorites to win the National Championship, but the year has turned into a disaster. Their star quarterback, Dante Moore, is out with an injury, and they've now lost three games, including a shocking 21-10 decision against Illinois this past week.
Despite all that, the Ducks are set as home favorites in Week 9 against the No. 20-ranked Northwestern Wildcats. Is the spread justified? Let's find out.
Northwestern vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Northwestern +3.5 (-110)
- Oregon -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Northwestern +145
- Oregon -175
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Northwestern vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 31
- Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Northwestern record: 6-1 (3-1 in Big Ten)
- Oregon record: 4-3 (2-2 in Big Ten)
Northwestern vs. Oregon Betting Trends
- Oregon won, but Northwestern covered when these two teams met last season
- Northwestern is 5-2 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 5-2 in Northwestern games this season
- Oregon is 2-5 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 4-3 in Oregon games this season
Northwestern vs. Oregon Key Player to Watch
- Caleb Komolafe, RB - Northwestern Wildcats
Caleb Komolafe leads an extremely effective Northwestern Wildcats backfield. He has 88 carries and has racked up 551 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per rush. Northwestern leans on its run game every week, meaning the Ducks will have to find a way to stop the run if they want to win this game.
Northwestern vs. Oregon Prediction and Best Bet
In my straight up picks article, I broke down why I'm betting on the Wildcats to win this game outright:
Northwestern continues to be underrated, and the odds for this game should be much closer than they are. The one weakness the Wildcats have is that teams have been able to run the ball on them effectively. Unfortunately for the Ducks, they're one of the worst running offenses in the country, ranking 117th in EPA per rush and 114th in rush success rate. I'm all in on the Wildcats to win this game.
Pick: Northwestern +145 via DraftKings
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets