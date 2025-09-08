How MSU's Next Opponent, Youngstown State, Looks So Far
Michigan State is off to a hot start, now at 2-0 and feeling good after a dramatic, double-overtime win over Boston College. The team that's next up on the schedule is an FCS opponent: the Youngstown State Penguins.
Understandably, some fans might have seen "Youngstown State" on the schedule for Week 3 and barely even processed the name before looking down to "at USC" and thinking a lot harder for Week 4. "It's an FCS team. That's a win."
Is Michigan State the heavy favorite? Of course. ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Spartans a 94.8% chance of victory for this coming Saturday.
But games are played on the field and not on computer screens for a reason. Even then, ESPN's SP+ ranks the Penguins as the eighth-best team in the FCS and they received votes in this week's FCS Coaches Poll. Youngstown State could be feisty.
So, here's a look at how YSU has done this season through two games and why they could cause some problems for Michigan State.
Last Saturday: Youngstown State 56, Robert Morris 17
Youngstown State's last game was a total blowout, and the score actually doesn't truly tell how bad things got. Robert Morris kicked a field goal on the opening drive of the game, and the Penguins were having none of that from then on.
YSU's offense scored a touchdown on each of its first EIGHT drives of the game. The Penguins' defense also hunkered down, as the score was 56-3 in favor of Youngstown State through three quarters. Robert Morris scored two touchdowns in the fourth to make things look semi-respectable.
As far as individual stats go, what pops out on the box score is the 264 rushing yards for YSU's Beau Brungard. That's impressive for anyone to do against any opponent.
Here's the kicker: Brungard isn't a running back, he's a quarterback. He also did it on only 10 carries. It's safe to say that MSU will need to be ready for a mobile quarterback this week, which is a different game plan from Boston College's Dylan Lonergan, who is much more of a pocket passer.
Week 1: Youngstown State 24, Mercyhurst 15
This one is another score that's a little closer than what truly was transpiring on the field. Youngstown State led 24-7 headed into the fourth, but Mercyhurst scored a touchdown with just under seven minutes left and converted a two-point attempt to make it 24-15.
Brungrad, the mobile quarterback extraordinaire, "only" had 145 rushing yards and two touchdowns in this contest on a much more hefty 28 carries. He threw for 114 yards with no touchdowns or picks on 14-for-21 passing.
YSU also had a big game on defense in this one, as the Penguins' Dathan Hickey totaled 13 tackles, forced a fumble, and got an interception.
