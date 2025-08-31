3 Most Concerning Stats for Michigan State from WMU Game
The beginning of a new season is always one of the most exciting times of the year. Everyone's 0-0 record represents hope, boundless possibilities, and a clean slate.
Well, Week 1 is now over. The empty whiteboards now have a bit of marker on them, and we now know a lot more about each team in college football than we did a couple days ago.
For Michigan State, it was a tremendous first half and a lackluster second during a 23-6 win over Western Michigan. Certainly, there are positive takeaways, such as the ground game averaging 5.4 yards per carry with sacks filtered out, but there are also several other things the Spartans need to improve on with Boston College coming to town soon.
2 Fumbles for Aidan Chiles
Fumbles and ball security was a problem for Michigan State's starting quarterback last year, and they were a problem against Western Michigan as well.
In 2024, Aidan Chiles fumbled five times, with four ending up being turnovers. Obviously, starting off the next season by leaving the football on the ground twice against a Group of Five opponent isn't great, especially given how critical it is for Chiles to lessen the amount of turnovers this fall.
In fairness to Chiles, both fumbles came on dropbacks where pass protection was either lackluster or just not there at all. His lost fumble in the fourth quarter happened largely because RB Brandon Tullis didn't pick up a blitzer off the edge that became a free rusher.
2 Pass Plays of 15+ Yards
Another thing MSU will need to improve on is the lack of explosiveness from the pass game. Chiles and the offense weren't throwing the ball down the field a whole lot and were relying a lot on short, ding-and-dunk plays for the most part.
MSU did have five gains of 10-14 yards in the pass game, but the team was lacking one of those truly big plays. The ground game was able to do it with four carries of at least 15 yards. Western Michigan had three passes of 30+ yards in the game.
Michigan State also didn't get its two biggest gainers through the air until the fourth quarter. A couple plays apart, Chiles found Omari Kelly for a 21-yard gain and then went to Chrishon McCray for 28. Against better opponents, the Spartans will need those types of plays earlier on.
0 Points in the Second Half for the Offense
This is the most important. When it's time to play Power Four teams like Boston College and eventually the Big Ten, the Spartans are going to need to play a full 60 minutes. They didn't do that against Western Michigan.
Only one of MSU's five drives during the second half with Chiles in at quarterback was promising at all. Michigan State punted on each of its first four drives in the final 30 minutes, with two being three-and-outs. Once MSU finally got the ball moving, the drive was killed by that previously mentioned fumble.
Michigan State had a 13-6 halftime lead at halftime at Boston College last year but only scored six points in the second half and, of course, lost 23-19. That should be a stern enough lesson going into the rematch, but MSU got an extra reminder on Friday.
