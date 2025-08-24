Will MSU's Trenches Dominate Western Michigan?
The Michigan State Spartans are hoping to begin the 2025 season on the right note by defeating the Western Michigan Broncos next Friday evening.
MSU has never lost to the Broncos in the 12 times the two teams have matched up. The Spartans last took down WMU in Spartan Stadium in 2022, 35-13.
Jonathan Smith and his squad want to have a better season in his second go-around in East Lansing, and they can kick things off the right way by taking down a Broncos squad they should beat.
What is the key to defeating the Broncos and putting their first "W" on the board? Controlling the trenches.
MSU struggled in many games to get a push on either line of scrimmage. The offensive line could not open up holes in the run game, and the defensive line struggled to get to the quarterback.
If the Spartans want to return to a bowl game in 2025, those things cannot happen this season.
A look back at MSU's 2024 season opener
MSU fared well on the defensive line in last year’s Week 1 matchup against Florida Atlantic, sacking quarterback Cam Fancher seven times. However, when the Spartans took on stronger opponents, they could not penetrate those offensive lines.
While WMU will not be the toughest team the Spartans face this season, it often boasts strong offensive lines and effective run games. Winning at the point of attack will be crucial for Legi Suianunoa’s players.
However, the Broncos lost two of their top offensive linemen from last season, Jacob Gideon and Addison West. MSU must take advantage of those talented players being out of the lineup.
The Spartans invested heavily in their offensive line this offseason, and they hope that leads to a more efficient rushing attack. MSU struggled to run the football this season, and it hopes it can gash the Broncos’ defensive line on the ground.
If the Spartans can build a lead early in the game, they can control the game by getting a push on the Broncos’ defensive line and controlling the clock by running the football. With more talent up front than last season, this is a real possibility.
MSU dominating WMU on the offensive and defensive lines feels like the likeliest outcome.
