How Michigan State Historically Fares Against Western Michigan
For the second time in four years, the Michigan State Spartans will open up their football season against the Western Michigan Broncos.
The two programs have pretty often met in the earlier portion of the season throughout the years and will meet for the eighth time since 2000 once the game next Friday officially begins.
It's really a series that MSU has dominated, as the Spartans have won 13 straight against the Broncos and haven't lost to WMU since 1919.
So, let's take a look at how the two in-state foes have tended to stack up against one another.
All-time record: Michigan State 15, Western Michigan 2
Sept. 2, 2022 - Michigan State 35, Western Michigan 13
In the last matchup between these two teams, the Broncos were able to really put up a better fight than what the final score indicated. WMU trailed by just eight going into the fourth quarter, but MSU scored two late touchdowns to open the game back up.
RB Jalen Berger led the way for Michigan State in this one, going for 120 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries. QB Payton Thorne also racked up 233 passing yards and four touchdowns to one interception.
Sept. 7, 2019 - Michigan State 51, Western Michigan 17
This Week 2 matchup between the Spartans and the Broncos was a total blowout. Michigan State opened up a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
QB Brian Lewerke threw for 314 yards, and RB Elijah Collins ran for a career-high 192 yards on just 17 carries.
Sept. 9, 2017 - Michigan State 28, Western Michigan 14
This matchup, also in Week 2, was a bit sleepier of a game. MSU led 14-0 at halftime but couldn't truly make the game a blowout after WMU scored two non-offensive touchdowns in the second half (one defensive, one special teams).
Lewerke also had a good day on the ground in this one. He scored twice and totaled 81 yards, most of it on a 61-yard scamper in the first quarter.
All Previous Results
Sept. 4, 2015 - Michigan State 37, Western Michigan 24 - in Kalamazoo
Aug. 30, 2013 - Michigan State 26, Western Michigan 13
Sept. 4, 2010 - Michigan State 38, Western Michigan 14
Nov. 7, 2009 - Michigan State 49, Western Michigan 14
Aug. 30, 2003 - Michigan State 26, Western Michigan 21
Sept. 6, 1997 - Michigan State 42, Western Michigan 10
Sept. 27, 1986 - Michigan State 45, Western Michigan 10
Sept. 28, 1985 - Michigan State 7, Western Michigan 3
Sept. 27, 1980 - Michigan State 33, Western Michigan 7
Oct. 22, 1921 - Michigan State 17, Western Michigan 14
Oct. 11, 1919 - Michigan State 18, Western Michigan 21
Nov. 2, 1918 - Michigan State 16, Western Michigan 7
Nov. 3, 1917 - Michigan State 0, Western Michigan 14
Oct. 10, 1908 - Michigan State 35, Western Michigan 0
