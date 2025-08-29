How Spartan Commit Cory House's Senior Season Debut Went
The Michigan State Spartans continue to look for the best of us when it comes to recruiting players from all over the nation, as they search for prospects worthy of being a Michigan State Spartan.
They have been able to land multiple prospects for many different states, including the state of Tennessee, which is a state that they have been targeting more and more frequently.
Arguably their top class of 2027 target in the class is also from the state of Tennessee -- quarterback Cooper Newman.
Tennessee is also home to one of the Spartans' top commits from the class of 2026 -- Cory House, an excellent edge rusher with plenty of college potential to back up his commitment to the Michigan State staff. The three-star edge rusher plays for Whitehaven High School and is one of the Spartans' three edge rushers from the class.
House is one of the most underrated prospects in the nation simply due to the abilities he brings to the table. Even though he is from a smaller state when it comes to recruiting, he has been progressing as a player ever since his commitment.
Did Spartan Commit Cory House Win in His Debut?
House had a chance to show his progression in his very first game of the season last Friday when he and Whitehaven fell to one of Tennessee's best teams in the state, Ensworth, which is no slouch.
House and his team were bested in this one, but luckily for them, there's still a long season ahead. Not only will it be a long season, but they have to have short-term memory as they play their next game on Friday when they take on one of the other big bad wolves of the state, the Houston Mustangs.
This game will be on the road, and it will be another tough battle, as Houston is ranked the 11th-best team in Tennessee, per MaxPreps, which has Whitehaven ranked 33rd in the state.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.