What MSU's Fears Said About Setting New Program Assist Record
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EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The record book has already been rewritten this season by Jeremy Fears Jr.
Back on Friday against UCLA during the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan State's star point guard reached 294 assists on the season. That catapulted Fears past 2018-19 Cassius Winston (291 assists) for the most assists in a single season in MSU history. Fears averages a nation-leading 9.2 assists per game, but he's second in the nation in total assists behind Purdue's Braden Smith (317).
"It's kind of happened naturally," Fears said after practice Monday. "I'm grateful for my teammates; they basically did the hard work. I just passed them the ball. They had to take the shot and whatnot. Overall, [getting the record] was special."
This time of year, though, Fears is mostly focused on other things.
"Our goal is to win games and championships. I definitely want to focus on keeping moving upward. Maybe in the future I'll look back and think about it, but not as of right now. It's still special and definitely cool to see."
Fears expanded some more on the assist record, his inclusion among a fairly long line of great MSU point guards, and also his thoughts on the upcoming NCAA Tournament run. A video of his media availability from Monday has been provided below.
Video of Jeremy Fears Jr.
More from Fears
Having that record at Michigan State is an impressive feat. When guys like Magic Johnson, Winston, Mateen Cleaves, and Scott Skiles (just to name a few) have all played for your school, it means something. Johnson's 11.2 assists per game during his NBA career is the highest ever, and Skiles holds the single-game NBA record, with 30.
"[Being compared to players like Winston, Cleaves] is definitely something I wanted to reach," Fears said. "Those guys had great careers here: Final Fours, even Mateen's national championship, so that's definitely stuff and goals I have for myself."
Thoughts on North Dakota State
Fears can look to extend the record even further with a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament. Third-seeded MSU starts its run in March Madness against 14-seed North Dakota State, the regular-season and tournament champs out of the Summit League.
"They've got eight, nine guys that can all play," Fears said about the Bison. "All can shoot the ball, kind of skilled, and they have every position that you need. That kind of shows you why their record is 27-7, I believe. That's really hard to do, winning 27 games."
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika