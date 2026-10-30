What MSU Football Has Learned Through Quality Losses in 2026

The Spartans have a lot of work to do for the rest of the season, but it cannot be denied that they have also already done a lot this year. They have found a way to have grit amid many, many injuries.

They have a very important stretch of games ahead of them, one that could make or break their season and hopes , starting against their in-state rival , but as it's their bye week, nothing will change this Saturday.

So, now that MSU's recent game against the UCLA Bruins is in the rearview mirror, how have the Spartans been able to prove themselves despite their losing record in the Big Ten, where they are still yet to find a victory?

The Wisconsin Badgers

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts to a call during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Badgers have two losses, one of those being against Notre Dame before playing MSU, and one to the Bruins after playing the Spartans; that does not seem amazing, but they have a very manageable schedule and could have a backdoor chance at making the College Football Playoff.

Their slim chances for the CFP mirror MSU's very slim chances for a bowl game, and whether or not either team makes their goal, MSU can at least look back at the end of the day and see it as a quality loss.

The Illinois Fighting Illini

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the second quarter in the game against Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Fighting Illini were not doing great before playing the Spartans, having a losing record at the time, they have managed to even out their record after defeating the formerly ranked Oregon Ducks.

They have the ability to win, just like the Spartans, and this was also the game where Alessio Milivojevic and the Spartans offense finally woke up. It was a turning point morale-wise for the year and one to remember in a surprisingly decent-quality loss.

The Northwestern Wildcats

Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald, right, and Northwestern coach David Braun meet after Northwestern's 24-21 win on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats were ranked heading into playing MSU, and after the challenging game, they continued to play like a highly ranked team by blowing out the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. They are a dark horse in the Big Ten and a quality loss for most teams that they beat.

It is also worth mentioning that MSU had a real shot at winning this game before it fell away in the fourth quarter, and if MSU is able to compete now with ranked teams despite their slew of injuries, then before anybody knows it, great things could be coming to East Lansing.