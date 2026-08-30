What This Offseason Has Meant for MSU's Recruiting Momentum

The plan to elevate Michigan State football under Pat Fitzgerald largely revolves around recruiting quality high school talent, developing it, and retaining it.

So much about the sport these days revolves around the transfer portal. MSU had to take in 32 transfers this offseason alone, but that was largely out of necessity after losing even more than that in the portal. Fitzgerald would probably prefer to be in that 10-15 player range during future portal cycles.

Outlook for MSU Recruiting

Nov 15, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State mascot Sparty runs out onto the field before a game against Penn State at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The start of the actual football season is also the restart of the recruiting season. August is generally a "dead period" for high school recruiting, meaning coaches are prohibited under NCAA rules from face-to-face contact with recruits. It's no coincidence that the Spartans haven't received a commitment since athlete Don Spillers III did so on June 15.

Home gamedays are among the biggest recruiting days of the year. Michigan State will generally have a large contingent of recruits from this year's class and beyond at each game at Spartan Stadium. It's a big chance to impress recruits with facilities and on-field play, but it can also go the other way as well.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Football head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MSU's 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked 60th in the country and 17th in the Big Ten (only ahead of Iowa) right now on 247Sports . That is partially because the Spartans' 15 commitments are the third-fewest in the conference (USC has 14 and Iowa has 13). Michigan State's average commit has an 86.93 rating, which would bump the Spartans up to 13th in the Big Ten.

The larger question is how many more high school commitments MSU will land this year. By my count, the Spartans have 25 players this season who are in their final year of eligibility in 2026, so those are basically guaranteed open roster spots next year, barring any injuries that result in a player getting a medical waiver. I think you'll see Michigan State finish with 20 players in its 2027 class or so.

Top Incoming Recruits (So Far)

Noblesville (Ind.) offensive lineman Caleb Johnson on a visit to Michigan State. | Caleb Johnson / Michigan State Football

The top-ranked commitment Michigan State holds right now comes from Noblesville (Ind.) offensive tackle Caleb Johnson . He's currently a 4-star prospect ranked 304th overall on the 247Sports Composite . If that holds, it would be the second straight year MSU's top recruit plays OT after Collin Campbell finished ranked 197th overall in the class of '26.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald gives out instructions during MSU's first practice of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua , a Chicago native, is the only other 4-star commit in the Spartans' class right now. He's ranked 433rd overall.

Another recruit that I'm a fan of is wide receiver Zach Forbish . He was the WR2 at Lone Star High School in Texas last year, a 15-1 team. The WR1, Davion Grose, finished ranked 55th overall in the class of 2026 and is now playing at Florida. Forbish was unranked when he initially committed to MSU, but he's now a 3-star prospect ranked 877th.