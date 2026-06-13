Instant Analysis of MSU's Big Get of 4-Star OL Caleb Johnson

Michigan State has gotten a blue-chip commitment that it desperately needed.

Four-star Noblesville (Ind.) offensive lineman Caleb Johnson committed to the Spartans on Saturday morning. He announced his decision on social media, choosing MSU over Indiana, Iowa, and plenty of other Power Four programs that also extended offers.

Immediate Impact on Spartans

Naturally, this comes a day after I pointed out that Michigan State didn't have a true four-star commitment yet. This is a good problem to have egg on my face about, though. Johnson instantly becomes the top recruit in the Spartans' 2027 recruiting class. He's up at 211th overall on the Rivals Industry Rankings and is considered a four-star prospect by each major recruiting site (Rivals, 247Sports, ESPN).

Previously, the top commitment was from defensive lineman Ohimai Ozolua . He's at 433rd overall in the class of 2027. Johnson is the first true blue-chip prospect to join Pat Fitzgerald's first full recruiting class.

Offensive Line Recruiting

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive line coach Nick Tabacca instructs players during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Credit does deserve to go to offensive line coach Nick Tabacca for the level that he's been recruiting at during his first months on the job in East Lansing. Johnson's commitment means that three of the top four recruits so far in the 2027 recruiting class are offensive linemen.

In addition to Johnson, Tabacca has also helped MSU land Brighton (Mich.) offensive tackle Jack Carlson and East Grand Rapids (Mich.) interior offensive lineman Grant Adloff . Carlson is ranked 516th overall on the 247Sports Composite; Adloff is ranked 760th.

Noblesville (Ind.) offensive lineman Caleb Johnson on a visit to Michigan State. | Caleb Johnson / Michigan State Football

Tabacca and Fitzgerald have also been looking for a lot of size in the trenches. This has been for both the offensive and defensive lines. Johnson is listed at around 6'5" and 275 pounds or so. Carlson is up at 6'7" and 250 pounds, while Adloff is 6'4" and 270 pounds or so.

More on Johnson

Johnson officially visited Michigan State the weekend of May 29-31. It was enough to eventually gain his commitment, even with a prior visit to Indiana in mid-May and a visit to the Hawkeyes from June 5-7.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the action going on during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Landing Johnson also seriously brightens MSU's future on the offensive line. The Spartans got a blue-chip offensive tackle during their 2026 recruiting class in Collin Campbell , and Carlson is still one of their better prospects this cycle. Johnson really helps shore up the interior of the line for the foreseeable future.

Improving the offensive line now and for the future seems to be a pretty clear priority. Michigan State had three offensive linemen (Ben Murawski, Trent Fraley, Conner Moore) make Phil Steele's preseason All-Big Ten second team.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI