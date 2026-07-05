What MSU's Week Two Might Look Like Next Year

The Spartans are on their way to a much more threatening chance at the playoffs this year after garnering a much better team identity in their new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who is bringing intensity and passion back to the program in full force.

With that passion and intensity should come the results, whether it is in giving players the help that they need to succeed or learning to deal with the toughest losses of the current off-season , where the school has been in chaos.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The results should also carry pretty well into the actual season, where MSU is hoping to find more than four wins this time around, and they should be able to do that in their first game at home against the Toledo Rockets.

Just like last season they will have a shot to start out 2-0 in non-conference play, and just like last year it is reasonable to believe that they not only have a shot to, but they absolutely can do it against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Why MSU Can Win Against Eastern Michigan

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) breaks a tackle from Maryland defensive lineman Sidney Stewart (29) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles are a very similar matchup to the Youngstown State Penguins who the Spartans were able to win against last year, with a defense that should be penetrable with the competent play of Alessio Milivojeic.

Furthermore, with the rust from week one shaken off and relatively nowhere to be seen, the new receiving room that revolves around Chrishon McCray will be able to perform to their greatest ability, and they have the ceiling to make a massive splash.

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown with Luka Vincic during the first quarter in the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offensive line will really be able to figure out how they will perform for the year against Eastern Michigan, as the competition will be a bit lighter and more flexible in terms of letting the pocket collapse.

The Spartans should have a relatively easy win against the Eagles, but as last season proved, easy wins cannot be something that fans count on, no matter how promising it may look.

Why MSU Must Be Cautious

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles, top, tries to leap over Youngstown State's Makai Shahid on a run during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The aforementioned Penguins, who were not supposed to be a threat in the grand scheme of things, were able to score 24 points on the Spartans , appeared to have shaken the team, and even had the lead for a good portion of the game.

So while Eastern Michigan should absolutely be a win, and not a small win at that, possibly close to 35-10, the Spartans cannot let their guard down should they be shocked in week two and have the perfect start taken away from them.