What MSU's Alessio Milivojevic Needs To Succeed This Year
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The Spartans need to have a better year in 2026 to prove to both fans and haters alike that they can not only bounce back after a rough season like last year, but also thrive in chaotic situations, like what the school has been going through the past month.
They have quickly started down the path to a rebuild under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald; whether problems have arisen that haven't been solved, or issues that have solutions, such as the return squad needing a new leader this year.
Amid all the rebuilding, it is easy to get laser-focused on the unseen players with high potential, which is necessary because they could be what propels the team to a bowl game or even a playoff appearance.
However, it is pertinent that the most important players are not forgotten, such as Alessio Milivojevic, who has a lot to improve, but there are many more impactful areas the team needs to improve first for him.
What It Seems Like Milivojevic Needs
The biggest stat line from last year that would concern fans about Milivojevic's prowess is his rushing, as he not only had a low total but actually ended up in the negatives.
He somehow finished the season with 31 carries for -59 yards, and in a pocket as chaotic as his, it seems solely on him to improve his rushing game and get the numbers up so the team has a fighting chance.
However, there is much more to improvement than just Alessio, as the offensive line needs to step up just as much as he does.
What Milivojevic Actually Needs
- The reason Milivojevic was always being run backward last year was simply that the pocket around him was constantly breaking down, whether from injuries to offensive line starters or general poor play.
- So this year, the biggest priority around Milivojevic is to get him an offensive line that can provide him with the protection that he actually needs so that he can do what he's best at, which is passing the ball.
- The responsibility does not solely lie on the offensive line, though, as Milivojevic also needs to adjust to playing in a pocket that's breaking down and to get more throws off before defenders get him to the turf.
- Overall, though, it comes down not only to Milivojevic's ability, but also to the offensive line and what they can do to protect their quarterback.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.