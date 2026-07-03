What MSU's Alessio Milivojevic Needs To Succeed This Year

The Spartans need to have a better year in 2026 to prove to both fans and haters alike that they can not only bounce back after a rough season like last year, but also thrive in chaotic situations, like what the school has been going through the past month.

They have quickly started down the path to a rebuild under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald; whether problems have arisen that haven't been solved , or issues that have solutions, such as the return squad needing a new leader this year.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Amid all the rebuilding, it is easy to get laser-focused on the unseen players with high potential, which is necessary because they could be what propels the team to a bowl game or even a playoff appearance.

However, it is pertinent that the most important players are not forgotten, such as Alessio Milivojevic, who has a lot to improve, but there are many more impactful areas the team needs to improve first for him.

What It Seems Like Milivojevic Needs

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) prepares to take a snap in the first quarter against Maryland at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest stat line from last year that would concern fans about Milivojevic's prowess is his rushing, as he not only had a low total but actually ended up in the negatives.

He somehow finished the season with 31 carries for -59 yards, and in a pocket as chaotic as his, it seems solely on him to improve his rushing game and get the numbers up so the team has a fighting chance.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Max Llewellyn (48) pressures Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) Nov. 22, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, there is much more to improvement than just Alessio, as the offensive line needs to step up just as much as he does.

What Milivojevic Actually Needs

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic looks to throw during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The reason Milivojevic was always being run backward last year was simply that the pocket around him was constantly breaking down, whether from injuries to offensive line starters or general poor play.

So this year, the biggest priority around Milivojevic is to get him an offensive line that can provide him with the protection that he actually needs so that he can do what he's best at, which is passing the ball.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass against Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The responsibility does not solely lie on the offensive line, though, as Milivojevic also needs to adjust to playing in a pocket that's breaking down and to get more throws off before defenders get him to the turf.

Overall, though, it comes down not only to Milivojevic's ability, but also to the offensive line and what they can do to protect their quarterback.