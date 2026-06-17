What Would Have Changed With MSU If Izzo Didn't Return
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The Spartans are set up to become one of the best teams in college basketball this season, and most of that is in part to their legendary coach, Tom Izzo, and the things he has done and will continue doing for the team.
He provides consistency when the team hits slumps, helping it reach its full potential, even amid chaotic events like those unfolding with Michigan State's athletic department over the past few days.
All of this has been expected by Spartans fans since Izzo has shown no signs of leaving the team for retirement or anything else, but in a world where he somehow did not return, many things would have been different.
More specifically, two things would have been vastly different for the team in a bad way instead of the good he is bringing: Jeremy Fears Jr.'s return to the team rather than pursuing the NBA, and the preseason hype.
Jeremy Fears Jr. Without Tom Izzo
- Pretty simply put, Fears Jr. is one of the most important pieces the team has, and without him, there would likely have been a short rebuilding season before the team would be ready to truly compete for a championship.
- The Spartans would have been good, but not great. They do have Fears Jr. back, mainly because of one thing: Tom Izzo coming back to coach for MSU yet another year.
- He would likely have pursued the NBA had Izzo not returned, and the program would have had a hard time finding someone to lead their system this season without him.
- So it should be kept in mind that Izzo has done a really good thing in continuing his long-standing tenure with the Spartans, because he won't be around forever to keep the program thriving.
The Hype Is Lowered Without Izzo
- Once again, the Spartans have a lot of merit that comes to the team because of Izzo, which attracts both media attention and fan hype and, in turn, gives the team more and more motivation to play to win.
- If Izzo were not to come back, the hype for the team would likely go down significantly, which is good for no fan or team member, and would have to be earned back the hard way throughout the season.
- So, MSU has another year with great hype because of Izzo, and will continue to do so for many years to come, should nothing drastic happen.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.