What Another Year With Tom Izzo Promises for Michigan State
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The Michigan State Spartans are well on their way to becoming one of the more hyped teams going into next season, and a lot of that is due to their stacked roster, but more so because of their legendary coach, Tom Izzo.
With someone like Izzo, it is really easy to forget how good he is for the team until he one day retires and is gone from it, and that is definitely the case for this year, as his presence helped bring back standout player Jeremy Fears Jr.
So what does Izzo bring to the table this year that will be missed once he is gone, something that no other coach in the Big Ten can do as he does, even amidst chaos?
The First Thing Izzo Brings to the Table
- While many teams are struggling with many of their departures this offseason, Izzo has been around long enough to see everything that can possibly happen in college basketball, and he knows how to put things into order when it's messy.
- He did that already in the offseason by helping bring back the aforementioned Fears Jr., and he has continued to do so in MSU's final recruiting efforts before they have to focus on the regular season and all of the prep that comes along with it.
- However, he will continue to do that in the regular season when the team has slumps like it did last year by picking up the pieces to make runs in the postseason, such as getting to the Sweet Sixteen before getting knocked out by the eventual national runner-up, UConn.
- This year, he will be able to do that again with a roster he has been disciplining for years, and will likely get farther in the March Madness tournament this time around.
The Second Thing Izzo Brings to the Table
- On top of being able to pick the team back up when it's struggling, Izzo consistently delivers good results year after year, no matter how well-put-together the roster seems to be.
- In fact, he's been doing this for so long that fans are starting to get tired of the consistent success, simply because there hasn't been a championship win in a long time.
- But this is a good problem to have, and when Izzo retires someday, fans will miss the consistency that he has brought to the program over the course of the last several decades.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.