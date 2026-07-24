This MSU Star Wins Big if Jaxon Kohler Returns

The Spartans are in a wait-and-see mode as Jaxon Kohler could return to college basketball for one more season if the NCAA grants him a fifth year of eligibility, which would be a big boost for MSU.

For one, fans would be very happy to be getting the familiar face back for one last ride, as expressed on social media over the past few days. But more importantly, his return would be a huge boost to the team's ceiling and their chances of attaining a national title.

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) reacts after getting fouled by Connecticut guard Solo Ball (1) during the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His shooting numbers, defense, and scoring would mean a lot to the team , but his return would do something to elevate one player in particular more than anything else: Jeremy Fears Jr.

Why Jeremy Fears Jr. Would Benefit

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Louisville with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losing both Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler is a tough pill to swallow, especially after spending much time building chemistry and trust with players who have proven experience in the Big Ten.

This especially applies to Fears Jr., as he will lead the team for the majority of every game this season, distributing the ball and doing what he can to make every offensive play a scoring play.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. directs teammates during the first half in the game against Bowling Green on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Kohler's return, Fears Jr. would have a reliable player he is used to playing with back on the court, rather than having to adjust to the new style of someone like Anton Bonke or the rookie learning curve from someone like Ethan Taylor.

In fact, should Kohler come back, almost every starter from last year would be returning, and the chemistry as a whole would be almost untouched, only missing the aforementioned Cooper, which raises the team's ceiling by giving Fears Jr. a more familiar team to lead.

Even if Kohler Doesn't Return...

Michigan State and Team LAFCU’s Jeremy Fears Jr. passes the ball behind his back against Team BLT’s during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Should Kohler not be granted another year of eligibility or transfer to another school, such as BYU, Fears Jr. will already have been preparing to play without Kohler and therefore be in fine shape.

He's already been preparing to play with his new teammates and focusing on improving his game this offseason, regardless of the turnout.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kohler coming back to MSU would be an extremely good benefit, but at the end of the day, there will be no new losses if he can't, and Fears Jr., as well as the whole team, will still have a very high ceiling, one that could end in a national title.