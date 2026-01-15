How Spartans Face Familiar Challenges on West Coast Trip

When the Big Ten Conference expanded to the West Coast, many of its incumbent teams, primarily located in the Eastern and Central time zones, knew there would be challenges coming their way.



The time change and travel commitment are enough to alter plans and preparation tactics, so much so that many of the teams in sports other than football play multiple games on one West Coast road trip. Michigan State is one of those teams using that strategy, and the Spartans are hoping this week's trip to Washington and Oregon nets better results.



"Only one thing I've learned: I'd like to go out there and win two games instead of lose two games," head coach Tom Izzo told the media after Tuesday's win over Indiana. "There was no fault in how we prepared things and how we traveled. It was all class, and we do a good job of that stuff. But it's not easy. It's different."



Last Year's West Coast Woes

Last season, Michigan State made the trip out to Los Angeles to face USC and UCLA. The Spartans were riding a 13-game winning streak at the time but suddenly looked like a different team when they took the court. Both the Trojans and the Bruins were victorious in those matchups, handing the Spartans two of their three conference losses on the year.



Dec 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) during the first half against the Cornell Big Red at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

"Mentally, we've got to be tougher and figure out how to grind it out out there," Izzo added.



The Upcoming Trip

One key difference this year is the tip-off times. The Spartans dodge a West Coast Saturday night game for the second straight year as tip-off in Seattle is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT. They also avoid a late tip on Tuesday in Eugene, playing at 6 p.m. PT.



Michigan State's Kur Teng, right, moves the ball as Indiana's Conor Enright defends during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The break between games makes it easier for the Spartans to rest, travel, and efficiently practice. Izzo says they'll visit Nike while they're in town and train at Lebron's facility.



"There's going to be a lot of work," he said. "We put ourselves in a spot [where] it is similar to last year, but a little different because of some of the teams we've beaten. Yet, the schedule doesn't get any easier, and we're still one of those teams that our margin of error is still minimal."



Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) searches to pass the ball against Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) on Friday, March 14, 2025, during the third round of the men's Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The return trip last season saw Oregon visit East Lansing and leave with a loss, but the Spartans then dropped a game to Indiana. However, they were able to recollect themselves and did not lose again until the Big Ten Tournament. This year, it's only a three-game winning streak, but travel-wise, the schedule has done the Spartans no favors.



MSU will come back to host Maryland four days after the Oregon game, then travel to the East Coast to face Rutgers before returning home to play No. 2 Michigan.



Michigan State's Kur Teng, center, celebrates with Cam Ward after Ward's score and a Northwestern foul during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"These are college guys," Izzo remarked. "They're not used to the West Coast trips and things like that, and neither are those teams that come back here."



The Spartans have their work cut out for them this week. No one would blame them for dropping a game or two on the West Coast, but it comes immediately before a dangerous stretch in the schedule. Taking care of business would be a huge step forward, but the more important aspect of all of this is the response to the brutality of the schedule.



Michigan State's Jordan Scott celebrates a 3-pointer against Indiana during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

History says the Spartans will be better for it, but this year's group still has plenty to prove as it faces the adversity of the West Coast trip.