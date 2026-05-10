Why Cincinnati, OK State Make Sense as H&H Opponents for MSU
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Michigan State football has a challenging non-conference game on the schedule through 2032 now.
On Thursday, the Spartans announced a pair of home-and-home series with Cincinnati and Oklahoma State. MSU will travel to OSU in 2028 and then host the Cowboys in 2029. Once that's done, Michigan State goes on the road to take on the Bearcats in 2030 before facing Cinci at home in 2031 (MSU also goes to BYU in 2032).
Why Oklahoma State Works
Interestingly, the Spartans and Oklahoma State have never played each other in football. Once this game begins in 2028, it will also be the first time since 2001 that Michigan State will be going up against a Big 12 team during the regular season.
There are actually a couple of similarities between Michigan State and the Cowboys as institutions. Both schools are land-grant schools with agricultural roots. MSU was founded as the "Agricultural College of the State of Michigan" and was once called the Aggies. Oklahoma State was once Oklahoma A&M (Agricultural and Mechanical College).
Both Michigan State and OSU also have that "little brother" label they are constantly trying to shed. Imagine if MSU didn't play Michigan every season. That's what Oklahoma State fans are essentially dealing with after Oklahoma's move to the SEC put "Bedlam" on an indefinite pause.
Each program is also hopeful for the future after some lackluster seasons. The Cowboys were probably the worst team in the Power Four conferences last season, going 1-11 and moving on from longtime head coach Mike Gundy (the win was against an FCS opponent, UT Martin). The Spartans haven't made a bowl game in four seasons and are hoping new coach Pat Fitzgerald can turn the tide.
Why Cincinnati Works
Scheduling a home-and-home against Cincinnati is also great because that series will be within driving distance. Without traffic, Michigan State fans are looking at a pretty doable 4.5-hour drive to Nippert Stadium.
Putting Cincinnati on the schedule accomplishes two nice things. Firstly, it is a fun, unique matchup that non-conference play is supposed to provide. Secondly, it will be accessible. That's also why putting Notre Dame on the schedule is a positive, even without all the historical implications.
The two teams can even have fun and call it the "Mark Dantonio Bowl." Dantonio coached the Bearcats from 2004-06 before being the head coach at MSU from 2007-19.
Cincinnati should also be a well-established Power Four school by the time it meets Michigan State. Next season will be the Bearcats' fourth season up in the Big 12. Even then, they'll also always be the only Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff during the four-team era.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika