Why Cincinnati, OK State Make Sense as H&H Opponents for MSU

Michigan State football has a challenging non-conference game on the schedule through 2032 now.

On Thursday, the Spartans announced a pair of home-and-home series with Cincinnati and Oklahoma State. MSU will travel to OSU in 2028 and then host the Cowboys in 2029. Once that's done, Michigan State goes on the road to take on the Bearcats in 2030 before facing Cinci at home in 2031 (MSU also goes to BYU in 2032 ).

Why Oklahoma State Works

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of an Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet on the field before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Interestingly, the Spartans and Oklahoma State have never played each other in football. Once this game begins in 2028, it will also be the first time since 2001 that Michigan State will be going up against a Big 12 team during the regular season.

There are actually a couple of similarities between Michigan State and the Cowboys as institutions. Both schools are land-grant schools with agricultural roots. MSU was founded as the "Agricultural College of the State of Michigan" and was once called the Aggies. Oklahoma State was once Oklahoma A&M (Agricultural and Mechanical College).

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Both Michigan State and OSU also have that "little brother" label they are constantly trying to shed. Imagine if MSU didn't play Michigan every season. That's what Oklahoma State fans are essentially dealing with after Oklahoma's move to the SEC put "Bedlam" on an indefinite pause.

Each program is also hopeful for the future after some lackluster seasons. The Cowboys were probably the worst team in the Power Four conferences last season, going 1-11 and moving on from longtime head coach Mike Gundy (the win was against an FCS opponent, UT Martin). The Spartans haven't made a bowl game in four seasons and are hoping new coach Pat Fitzgerald can turn the tide.

Why Cincinnati Works

Oct 18, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats helmet sits on the bench prior to the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Scheduling a home-and-home against Cincinnati is also great because that series will be within driving distance. Without traffic, Michigan State fans are looking at a pretty doable 4.5-hour drive to Nippert Stadium.

Putting Cincinnati on the schedule accomplishes two nice things. Firstly, it is a fun, unique matchup that non-conference play is supposed to provide. Secondly, it will be accessible. That's also why putting Notre Dame on the schedule is a positive, even without all the historical implications.

Sep 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view during the second half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Nippert Stadium. | Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images

The two teams can even have fun and call it the " Mark Dantonio Bowl." Dantonio coached the Bearcats from 2004-06 before being the head coach at MSU from 2007-19.

Cincinnati should also be a well-established Power Four school by the time it meets Michigan State. Next season will be the Bearcats' fourth season up in the Big 12. Even then, they'll also always be the only Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff during the four-team era.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images