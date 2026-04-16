Big Ten Adjustments Key for MSU's Simmons' Development

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- It's taken a bit for Derrick Simmons to adjust to the physical demands of major college football. There's no shame in it; it's just how it is.

Simmons came from Frankenmuth, a smaller, touristy town whose high school plays in Division 5 of the MHSAA. Jumping up from the lower end of Michigan high school sports to the Big Ten is not an easy adjustment. In his second-ever college game against Boston College, Simmons, now a redshirt freshman, learned the hard way.

Michigan State's Ade Willie, left, tackles Boston College's Lewis Bond during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Major Adjustments

"I went up to try to tip a pass," Simmons recalled. "Jumped, reached, and I almost got dumped. It was just like, 'Ohhhhh,' you've gotta be ready for things like that. I was playing against 200-pound O-linemen in high school that are like 5'10". Now they're 6-foot-6, 300-something pounds. So you've got to be used to that physicality."

Even though he wasn't facing top-tier talent at Frankenmuth, Simmons was still the Spartans' top recruit in the 2025 class. He had four-star status from On3, Rivals, and 247Sports, finishing ranked 278th overall on the Rivals' Industry Rankings.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After only appearing in four games to preserve that redshirt year, Simmons seems ready to take a step forward in 2026 alongside new defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III .

"I think it was huge for me," Simmons said of redshirting. "Last year, getting to learn everything, you know, as my body's still getting molded to college football and getting bigger, stronger, and whatnot, I think preparing in terms of, like, the mental side of things was really big for me. Also, a lot of traveling last year, getting used to the routine, and, like, how to properly prepare for a college football game, and, like, the film, the preparation, the treatment, stuff like that."

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guidance in Development

Simmons has bulked up a bit to help prepare him for the upcoming season. He's listed as eight pounds heavier on the spring roster than he was on last fall's roster (297 to 305). Summer will give him some more time to get his weight up even more, if that's what the coaching staff wishes. The bruising of the college game is more physical than Frankenmuth by orders of magnitude.

"I'd get a 100-something snaps in my high school games," Simmons said. "Coming here, I play, like, 15, and I feel like I've played twice as many snaps as I did in high school."

April 14, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Derrick Simmons speaks after a spring practice at the Skandalaris Football Center. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Alex VanSumeren and Ben Roberts were two guys who Simmons said helped get him used to this level of ball.

VanSumeren transferred to USC this offseason, but Roberts -- known as "Big Worm" around the building-- remains. Roberts' decision to stay is actually a reason Simmons also chose to remain at MSU, rather than hit the transfer portal.

Michigan State's Ben Roberts celebrates with fans after defeating Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's a very big personality, if you ever get to meet him," Simmons said about Roberts. "Stubborn guy, but in just the right ways, he's always there for you. If anything ever happens to you, he'll be the guy right behind you to back you up, to get you right."

Roberts is also the biggest defensive lineman Michigan State has, listed at 335 pounds. From his time at Oregon and MSU, he's a good guy to confide in when talking about adjusting to the physicality of the Big Ten.

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