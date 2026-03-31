Why Jasiah Jervis Is Scorer MSU Has Been Waiting For

While Spartan fans are still hurting after the heartbreaking loss to UConn, the future remains bright for next year's team.

Jasiah Jervis is the third player to commit to Michigan State from the 2026 high school class. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is a type of player that Tom Izzo and Michigan State have not had since Izzo was named head coach of the Spartans back in 1995.

What Jervis Brings to MSU

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Iona during CHSAA AA quarterfinal at Fordham University in the Bronx March 1, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As mentioned above, Jervis is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who is built to score and functions as a true three-level scorer. Whether it is catch and shoot, off a screen, off the bounce, or off the dribble, he has the ability to put the ball in the basket from three-point range or midrange. He has the quickness to drive past defenders and get to the basket, and the athleticism to finish through contact at the rim.

What makes him particularly unique is that he is the kind of player Tom Izzo can look at and say, "go score," and Jervis will do exactly that in isolation situations. That type of self-sufficient offensive player has not been seen wearing green and white in a very long time.

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Iona during CHSAA AA quarterfinal at Fordham University in the Bronx March 1, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his senior year at Archbishop Stepinac, the New York native posted career highs across multiple categories, including 17.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.8 blocks per game, and 52 percent shooting from the field.

With help from fellow top-25-ranked teammates Darius and Adonis Ratliff, Jervis led the Crusaders to a 26-4 record and a CHSAA vs. PSAL championship victory over Eagle Academy from the Bronx, the top public high school program in New York City.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

With his standout senior season, Jervis earned both the MaxPreps Player of the Year and the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of New York.

Jervis at the McDonald's All-American Game

Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis drives during a CHSAA AA boys basketball Archdiocesan semifinal with Scanlan at Mount St.Michael Feb. 17, 2026. | Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scrimmages are currently underway, and Jervis has been one of the standout players competing against the top prospects in the 2026 high school class. The last Spartans to be named McDonald's All-Americans were Xavier Booker, now a forward at UCLA, and current Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears.

Through the televised scrimmages on ESPN, Jervis has shown exactly why the recognition is deserved. He has displayed his shooting ability by knocking down a pair of threes, while also demonstrating an underrated passing instinct, finding open teammates, and making an impact even without the ball in his hands.

New Weapon Alongside Fears and Carr

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Cardinal Hayes during the CHSAA AA Archdiocesan Championship at Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx Feb. 21, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State is not rebuilding; the Spartans are reloading to compete now. Jasiah Jervis steps into a program that already has a legitimate foundation in Jeremy Fears and Coen Carr, and his arrival makes that core significantly more dangerous.

Fears needs a reliable scorer to play alongside, and Carr needs another perimeter threat to take pressure off his drives. Jervis is exactly that player, and with him in the mix, Michigan State's expectations for next season are not modest.