MSU’s Class Notches McDonald’s All-America Recognition

Michigan State basketball is now ranked 10th in the country and sits at 19-3 on the season. With Tom Izzo leading the Spartans as legitimate Final Four contenders and potential national championship threats, recruits across the country are taking notice.

That momentum has paid off on the recruiting trail, as Michigan State secured one of the best classes in the 2026 high school cycle. Center Ethan Taylor, guards Jasiah Jervis and Carlos Medlock Jr., and forward Julius Avent headline a group that ranked inside the top five on every major recruiting service — fifth on Rivals, second on 247Sports, and third on ESPN.

Jasiah Jervis sets for a field goal. Paul VI Catholic High School (Chantilly, VA) defeated Archbishop Stepinac High School (White Plains, NY) to win the 2025 City of Palms Classic Basketball Championship Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025 at Suncoast Arena in Fort Myers. Paul VI won with a final score of 57-53. | Ricardo Rolon / USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recently, the McDonald’s All-American teams were announced, and Jervis earned a spot on the East roster alongside his Archbishop Stepinac teammates Darius and Adonis Ratliff, who are both committed to USC. Jervis becomes the latest Spartan signee to participate in the prestigious event, joining recent Michigan State representatives such as Xavier Booker and Jeremy Fears in 2023, Max Christie in 2021, Jaren Jackson Jr. in 2017, and Miles Bridges and Jeremy Langford in 2016.

Jervis This Season

Jervis is currently ranked as the 33rd overall prospect in the 2026 class according to 247Sports and has been arguably the top performer for Archbishop Stepinac this season. The dynamic guard is averaging a team-high and career-best 19.8 points per game while shooting an efficient 54% from the field and 32% from three-point range.

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) puts up a shot against Holy Cross during basketball action at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains Jan. 13, 2026. Stepinac won the game 60-49. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyond scoring, Jervis has expanded his all-around game, contributing 4.5 assists, six rebounds, and two steals per contest. His production has helped lead Archbishop Stepinac to a 16-4 overall record and an undefeated 11-0 mark in league play, putting the team in prime position for a state championship run.

247Sports national recruiting director Eric Bossi praised Jervis’ game and highlighted how well he fits Michigan State’s culture under Izzo.

Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis, right, looks through a Thomas Jefferson defender during the William F. Plunkett Jr Christmas Classic at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Stepinac defeated Thomas Jefferson 92-70. | Kelly Marsh/Special to The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Jervis looks to be tailor-made to play for Tom Izzo. He is tough, competes on both ends of the floor, and at the end of the day all he cares about is winning. His shot-making from deep and improved ability to generate offense off the bounce stand out as well. He embodies the vision of what a high school All-American should be both on and off the floor.”

With Michigan State thriving on the court and assembling one of the nation’s premier recruiting classes, Jasiah Jervis’ McDonald’s All-American selection is another sign of the program’s growing momentum. As Jervis continues to develop into a complete two-way guard and prepares for the next level, the Spartans appear poised to remain among college basketball’s elite for years to come.

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) puts up a shot against Holy Cross during basketball action at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains Jan. 13, 2026. Stepinac won the game 60-49. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on IJasiah Jervis and Michigan State recruiting when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW