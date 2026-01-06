Michigan State Adds Quarterback, Offensive Lineman from Portal

Michigan State is continuing to put together the pieces through the transfer portal.

The Spartans added two more portal guys on Tuesday evening. UCF quarterback transfer Cam Fancher announced he would transfer to MSU, and was shortly followed by South Carolina offensive guard transfer Nick Sharpe.

Fancher will likely be the second-string quarterback behind Alessio Milivojevic . Sharpe will certainly compete to become one of the Spartans' starting offensive linemen. Both players have one year of eligibility remaining.

These two are the eighth and the ninth known transfer portal commitments for Michigan State this offseason. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has continued to tease even more on his X account.

Fancher is a bit of a familiar name to MSU fans. He was the starting quarterback at Florida Atlantic during the Owls' 2024 season and faced the Spartans in that year's season opener. Fancher threw for 116 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, but also picked up an additional 67 yards on the ground.

This will end up being Fancher's fourth school during his collegiate career. He began with three years at Marshall before spending one year at FAU, one year at UCF, and now likely one year at Michigan State. Fancher initially won UCF's starting job out of fall camp this past season.

This should give MSU a solid, experienced option at quarterback in the event Milivojevic gets injured. The Spartans also have Leo Hannan and Kayd Coffman on the roster, but neither of them have any sort of playing experience at the college level.

Another solid addition is Sharpe. He started at times for South Carolina this year, receiving an overall offensive grade of 66.9 from Pro Football Focus. The site charged him with three sacks and seven pressures allowed in 237 pass-blocking snaps.

What Sharpe can also bring is knowledge of what new MSU OL coach Nick Tabacca wants for his offensive linemen. The two were together at Wake Forest for four years. They'll get one last run together, this time in the green and white. On3 currently ranks Sharpe at No. 828 overall in the portal and 68th among interior offensive linemen.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Incoming Transfers (9) -

Jan. 4 - UConn OT Ben Murawski (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - Houston Christian CB Tyran Chappell (3 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Iowa P Rhys Dakin (2 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Maine S Devin Vaught (2 years remaining); Jan. 5 - Auburn LB Caleb Wheatland (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Louisiana Tech DB Michael Richard (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - Iowa State CB Tre Bell (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - UCF QB Cam Fancher (1 year remaining); Jan. 6 - South Carolina OL Nick Sharpe (1 year remaining)

Outgoing Transfers (44) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Chrishon McCray (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - DT Alex VanSumeren (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - S Armorion Smith (1 year remaining); Jan. 2 - WR Shawn Foster (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - CB Chance Rucker (2 years remaining) Jan. 2 - OL Stanton Ramil (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - LB Aisea Moa (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - DB Anthony Pinnace III (1 year remaining); Jan. 5 - LS Jack Wills (3 years remaining); Jan. 5 - OL Rustin Young (3 years remaining)

