REPORT: Michigan State Making Strong Push For Pennsylvania LB
Michigan State is making a strong impression on 2026 linebacker prospect Angel Luciano, per the Detroit News' Allen Trieu.
The Steelton-Highspire product and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native will visit East Lansing on an official visit set for June 13. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker has been a standout on varsity since his freshman campaign, and head coach Andrew Erby made note of it to Trieu.
"We identified him as a young seventh-eighth grader who had a good future as a prospect because of his size, speed and agility and high football IQ," he said.
Luciano's large, athletic frame allows him to play off-the-ball linebacker or as an edge rusher. Michigan State would give him plenty of opportunity to do both — if he can handle coverage, Joe Rossi would more than likely consider him to play inside linebacker. Rush ends coach Chad Wilt will be waiting in the wings, though.
"A lot of young linebackers don’t develop really great eyes, and he has the vision from a running back perspective at the linebacker position, so you see him anticipate,” Erby said. “I think another aspect of it is, he has improved his ability to understand our defense and scheme, but also improve at studying the offensive side — how the quarterback plays, how the offensive line plays, how wide receiver plays. It’s what separates him is he studies both sides of the ball, and that’s unique.”
Erby gave some valuable insight to Trieu about recruiting that perfectly sums up the game.
"Our program’s motto when it comes to recruits is, you can tell a lot by your cell phone,” Erby explained. “Who contacts you, who texts you, interacts with you, so go where you’re wanted. As he starts to narrow down, it’s schools that have shown strong interest. Then once we get on campus, base it off of the culture of the program. He’s a hard-nosed kid who wants to work and do what’s best for the team and is looking for a good culture fit.”
Michigan State is targeting other 2026 linebackers like Jacob Savage and Aden Reed, who will be making visits as well.
