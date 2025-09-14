Special Teams Summary: Week Three VS Youngstown State
Growing in their identity as an integral part of the Michigan State Spartans' overall team, the Spartans' special teams played a huge role in their Week 3 win against the visiting Youngstown State Penguins.
In a game that was much closer than expected by most, ending with a score of 41-24, MSU's special teams directly provided 11 points and were a major part of six more.
What did they do to make such a big impact, and how essential will they be going into the Spartans' first road game next week?
The Special Teams Impact This Week
Martin Connington
- The special teams' success started with the player who directly contributed the most to the final point total: Martin Connington.
- Connington was perfect in both extra point attempts and field goals, gifting the Spartans 11 points by the time the clock hit zero.
- Even though he had very recently come off an injury, he has yet to miss a kick, even in high-pressure situations, and has been helped greatly by punter Ryan Eckley, who held the ball for him.
Ryan Eckley
- Eckley played a much smaller role than in previous weeks, but he still made sure to never give the Penguins a start beyond the 25 yard-line unless they forced something worse.
- But the constant kicks resulting in touchbacks were actually a perfect sign, even if it meant fans got to see less of Eckley's master punting, because it showed that the Spartans' offense was humming.
- In fact, another member of the special teams set up MSU for one of their most explosive scores, that player being wide receiver Omari Kelly.
Omari Kelly
- Kelly had very little opportunity to return for the Spartans, being replaced by Elijah Tau-Tolliver and Crishon McCray on most kick-offs and punts.
- Yet he still had a return every once in a while, and on one of his few chances to return, he ran the ball back to the Penguins' four-yard line.
- MSU scored right after, and the momentum shift that occurred afterwards sealed the game in the Spartans' favor.
Importance For Match Against USC
- Entering their first match in Big Ten conference play the importance of MSU's special teams increases exponentially.
- One missed kick could have changed the tide of the Boston College match in week two. A single return not happening could have let the Penguins have a chance this week.
- If such seemingly small plays could make MSU a 3-0 team, then going into much tougher games, they will be the deciding factor for the Spartans.
Overall, with another excellent week from MSU's special teams, all that is left for them to do is stay constant the rest of the 2025 season, and their first chance to do so is against the Trojans September 20th.
