Troy vs. James Madison Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sun Belt Championship
Oddsmakers don’t expect this year’s Sun Belt Championship game to be very competitive. James Madison will host Troy as a 22.5-point favorite on Friday. Only Louisville has been able to take the Dukes down so far this season.
James Madison leads the Sun Belt in points and stands out as the conference’s most productive rushing team. Alonza Barnett III and Wayne Knight have been scoring machines for the Dukes. The Trojans have looked energized by the return of Goose Crowder, who missed a significant chunk of the season because of a shoulder injury but returned just in time to help his team win its last two regular-season contests.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Troy vs. James Madison Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Troy: +22.5 (-114)
- James Madison: -22.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Troy: +1160
- James Madison: -2500
Total: 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Troy vs. James Madison How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Troy: 8-4
- James Madison: 11-1
Troy vs. James Madison Key Players to Watch
Troy
Goose Crowder: Crowder has totaled seven touchdown passes and one pick in his previous two starts. He racked up 646 passing yards in those outings in back-to-back wins. Crowder struggled in his first game back from injury but appears to have regained his form ahead of his team’s biggest game this year.
James Madison
Alonza Barnett III: Barnett is arguably the Sun Belt’s most dangerous quarterback. He doesn’t have the flashiest passing stats but has thrown for 20 touchdowns and rushed for an additional 13 this season. He has thrown a pick in five straight outings but is a big reason the Dukes have only lost once this season.
Troy vs. James Madison Prediction and Pick
Troy and James Madison are both 8-4 against the spread this season. Two of the games Trojans failed to cover in were when Crowder suffered a shoulder injury against Memphis and when Crowder returned from injury following a two-month layoff, though.
The Dukes have been dominant this season, but have only managed to cover in one of the three games they’ve been favored by 20 points or more in. The Trojans’ offense is much more potent with Crowder under center and their defense is nothing to scoff at.
James Madison has the best pass and run defense in the Sun Belt and has given up a conference-low 192 points this season. However, Troy also has a strong defense that’s giving up just 23.9 points per game.
The Trojans have faced three of the Sun Belt’s top-five scoring offenses and covered in two of those matchups. They can cover in a third straight game against the Dukes on the road.
PICK: Troy +22.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
