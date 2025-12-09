Starting DT Announces Return to Michigan State for Final Season

New Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald secured another victory in his attempt to keep as much talent from this year's roster as possible.

On Monday night, starting defensive tackle Ben Roberts announced on X that he would be returning to MSU for his final year of eligibility. "Big Worm" started six of the seven games he appeared in this season.

Michigan State DT Ben Roberts | Starr Portice, Michigan State on SI

The interior of the Spartans' defensive line was one of the team's better areas this season. With Roberts' return, there is a chance that he and Alex VanSumeren could be Michigan State's top duo at that spot.

More on Roberts

Michigan State's Ben Roberts celebrates with fans after defeating Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next season will be Roberts' fifth and final year of college football, and his third campaign with Michigan State. Roberts spent the first two years of his career at Oregon, where he appeared in nine games; he made five tackles and blocked an extra point during his time with the Ducks.

Roberts is a former four-star recruit coming out of high school. He finished ranked 380th overall in the class of 2022, choosing Oregon over Washington, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.

After those two seasons in Eugene, Roberts entered the transfer portal. He chose to join MSU and Jonathan Smith's first team in East Lansing. Smith's staff at Oregon State had also sent Roberts an offer while he was in high school.

With the coaching change, Roberts could have easily entered the portal and looked for another school to spend his final year of eligibility, but Fitzgerald has convinced Roberts to stay. What may have helped was the retention of defensive coordinator Joe Rossi , which means the system Roberts abides by will remain largely the same.

More on Effort to Keep Top Players

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic awaits a snap during a game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Roberts is not the first Spartan who has announced that he will be returning to the team next year. The biggest announcement, or at least teaser, came from starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic .

There have still been a few transfer portal entries, though. Six MSU players have announced their intention to enter the portal as of Monday night. The decisions that have hurt the most have been from top running back Makhi Frazier and leading receiver Nick Marsh .

Fitzgerald has also done well in keeping Michigan State's 2026 high school recruiting class together. The majority of recruits who had previously been committed to the Spartans with Smith's staff have stuck to it and signed with Fitzgerald's MSU, even though most of the support staff has yet to be determined.

Michigan State's Ben Roberts takes the field to warm up before the football game against Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images