Breaking Down Michigan State Football's June Commitments

Michigan State football landed seven commitments in June, and Spartan Nation is here to break down the newest members of its 2022 class.

East Lansing, Mich. – A key part of the recruiting process is a staff's ability to get recruits on campus to tour the facilities and meet the coaches in person.

It's traditional, vital, and also something coach Mel Tucker was missing until this month.

After Tucker was hired on Feb. 12, 2020, the NCAA implemented the recruiting dead period due to COVID-19. Following numerous extensions, it finally came to an end on May 31.

In response, Michigan State's staff wasted no time hosting multiple prospects and showing off its program. As a result, they landed seven commitments and increased their 2022 recruiting class to 12.

Today, Spartan Nation breaks down those seven pledges below.

LB Quavian Carter

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 200-pounds

Commitment Date: June 12

Carter took an official visit to Michigan State on June 12 and committed to the Spartans before it was over. He plays safety for his high school, but MSU recruited him as a linebacker. At 6-foot-4 and 200-pounds, Carter is big and physical with a knack for playing downhill.

He held offers from Ole Miss, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, and Clemson but ultimately became the sixth commit of MSU's 2022 class.

OT Braden Miller

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 290-pounds

Commitment Date: June 16

Miller was a longtime target of offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, who offered him in March 2020. So it wasn't a shock to see Miller on campus the first-weekend official visits were allowed. At 6-foot-7, the Colorado native plays left tackle for his high school and moves well for his size, which has been a trend for Kapilovic targets.

He joins Kristian Phillips, Gavin Broscious, and Ashton Lepo as the fourth offensive lineman to highlight MSU's next class.

TE Michael Masunas

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 235-pounds

Commitment Date: June 19

Michigan State's staff worked hard to address the tight end spot, as it remains one of the thinnest positions on the roster. Former three-star prospect Kameron Allen was an early enrollee. The Texas native played wideout in high school, but MSU recruited him as a tight end. Then, Tucker landed a commitment from Maliq Carr, a 2020 4-star WR who transferred from Purdue this offseason and also made the move to tight end.

Now, the Spartans earn another commitment from Masunas. He has phenomenal size at 6-foot-5, features soft hands, and can become a red-zone threat.

WR Jaron Glover

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195-pounds

Commitment Date: June 20

Glover, a 6-foot-3 and 195-pound wide receiver, brings speed, size, and the ability to wreak havoc in space as a future MSU wideout. Like Carter, it didn't take long for Glover to announce his commitment following an official visit. The Florida native joins Tyrell Henry as the second 2022 wide receiver to commit to Michigan State.

K Jack Stone

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 186-pounds

Commitment Date: June 22

According to Kohl's Kicking Camp, Stone is a five-star kicker who visited Cal, LSU, and Michigan State in June.

With senior kicker Matt Coghlin set to depart after the 2021 season, redshirt senior Cole Hahn injured, and 2020 signee Jack Olsen transferring to Northwestern, the Spartans needed to find their next kicker.

"He has done well at multiple Kohl's events and showed continued growth in May of 2021. Stone showed elite-level leg strength on his kickoffs and field goals at these events," Kohl's Kicking Camp wrote. "Stone has tremendous power in his hips, and he was impressive with his ball-striking throughout the events. He is a talented young prospect who has the tools to play at the next level."

DB Shannon Blair

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170-pounds

Commitment Date: June 25

Blair is listed as an athlete who plays wide receiver for his high school, but Michigan State's interest in him pertains to the defensive side of the ball. The 6-foot-1 defensive back has good length and nice ball skills after playing wideout and returning punts in high school. Blair is a raw talent, but cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman likes what he sees.

QB Katin Houser

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 200-pounds

Commitment Date: June 27

Houser committed on June 27, but the staff pursued him for a while as certain things began to go their way. The 6-foot-3 signal-caller appeared in four games before suffering an injury during his sophomore year of high school. Then, he transferred to California for additional exposure, but COVID-19 delayed his junior year to the spring, and he split time with 2023 four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson. Even so, Houser produced an excellent year, putting the kind of tape together that coaching staffs look for.

In today's recruiting world, Houser's commitment to Boise State was more of a lean, and in the end, Tucker got his guy.

Houser is set to compete in the Elite 11 competition, where he'll look to set himself up to become a consensus four-star prospect. He should have no problems doing so with his strong arm, laser accuracy, quick release, mobility, and pocket presence.

